Scottsboro senior Josh Hill has made his college choice.
Hill has committed to run cross country for Auburn University-Montgomery (AUM).
He announced his commitment on social media last Sunday.
“I am excited to announced that I have committed to Auburn University at Montgomery to continue my academic and athletic career!” Hill wrote in social media post. “I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for encouraging and supporting me for the past six years. I am so thankful for this gift that God has blessed me with and cannot wait to see what unfolds in the next chapter of my life. Go Warhawks!”
Hill runs both cross county and track and field for Scottsboro and has been apart of numerous state-title winning teams in both sports. He was an all-state runner at November’s Class 5A state meet after posting a 14th-place finish (16:36.42), and will also run in the 4x800-meter relay at Saturday’s Class 4A-5A Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.
NSM alum Marr wins third SAA Player of the Week award — North Sand Mountain alum and Sewanee sophomore basketball player Russ Marr has been named the Southern Athletic Association for the third time this season.
Marr’s latest award came after he recorded his sixth game of 25-plus points this season, scoring 29 points to go with three steals and two blocked shots in a 75-69 win over Birmingham-Southern on Jan. 27. He followed that up with a 13-point, seven-rebound effort in a 97-71 win over Millsaps College on Jan. 29.
Marr currently lead the SAA in scoring (21.9), field goals made (144), and 3-point field goals made (60). Additionally, he is second in free throws made (94) and tied for second in blocks (28). On a national level, the 6-foot-3 guard is ninth in the nation in NCAA Division III in total points with 437, only 20 behind national leader Lyle Tipton of Geneva College (Pennsylvania). Marr’s 21.8 points per game and his 60 treys are both good for 14th in the country.
Former North Jackson head football coach takes over at Cleveland (Tenn.) — Chandler Tygard, who served as North Jackson’s head football coach during the 2019-20 seasons, was named the new head coach at Cleveland (Tennessee) High School on Jan. 27.
Tygard went 8-13 with one playoff appearance in two seasons at North Jackson. He then left to become the head coach at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro (Tennessee), going 15-8 with one playoff appearance there before accepting the Cleveland head-coaching position.
“The potential and what Cleveland football could be again, that’s what made the job so attractive,” Tygard told the Chattanooga Times-Free Press. “I was very happy at Blackman, but after seeing what’s possible at Cleveland, it’s just an opportunity we couldn't pass up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.