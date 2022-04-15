The Alabama High School Athletic Association has approved a major change for three spring sports.
Starting with the 2023 season, high school baseball, soccer and softball will switch from area to region play.
The AHSAA Central Board of Control approved the changes, which were recommended by the AHSAA Championships Committee, on Wednesday. It’s likely to mirror region play in football, where seven or eight — and nine teams in some instances — comprise a region rather than areas, that typically range from three to five teams.
The change means the top-four teams in the region standings for baseball and soccer from each region qualify for the state playoffs. In softball, the top-four teams in the region standings will advance to play in one of the four AHSAA softball regionals in which the top-two finishers advance to the state tournament. There will be no end-of-the season tournament including every region team like there is in area play in which the area tournament champion and runner-up advance to regionals.
The AHSAA will announce the 2023-24 region alignments sometime after the conclusion of all of its spring sports.
