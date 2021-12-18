The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball program recorded a milestone win Tuesday night.
Scottsboro defeated host Fyffe 67-59 to post the program’s 1,600th victory.
Scottsboro improved to 1,600-957-1, according to Scottsboro High School sports statistician/historian Greg Bell.
Scottsboro (9-3) trailed 15-12 after one quarter before leading 38-30 at halftime and 45-36 after three quarters. The Wildcats stretched their lead to 60-40 with 4:07 remaining after seven straight points from Seth Whitmire, but Fyffe (2-8) chipped away and ultimately got as close as five with 13 seconds left.
Parker Bell scored 18 points and Blake Jones netted 12 for the Wildcats while Whitmire posted nine, Cordell Worthy added eight and Luke Raispis had seven. Scottsboro played without leading scorer Tyson Sexton and key reserve Kyle Wright due to non-COVID related illnesses.
Eli Butts scored 18 points and Jesse Matthews netted 17 for Fyffe.
North Jackson 63, Madison County 61 (OT) — At Gurley, North Jackson worked overtime Tuesday night to grab the lead in Class 4A Area 14 standings.
North Jackson (5-2, 2-1) led 11-9 after one quarter and Madison County led 23-22 at halftime before the game was tied 36-all after three quarters and 54-all at the end of regulation. Brady Cunningham’s 3-pointer gave North Jackson the lead in the overtime period, and he and Zeke Ballard knocked down free throws to help the Chiefs secure the victory.
Ballard finished with 23 points, 16 of which came in the second half/overtime for North Jackson. Preston Miller added 14 points for the Chiefs while Cunningham and DeVontay Pickett scored eight points each, Malachi Potter had five and Cadelle McDonald had four.
Brice Duskin scored 26 points and Rayland Woods added 18 for Madison County (5-6, 1-2).
Woodville 54, Whitesburg Christian 53 — At Huntsville, Caleb Dolberry scored the go-ahead bucket with approximately 20 seconds left to lift the Panthers to the win Tuesday night.
Woodville (3-6) led 16-7, 32-23 and 44-42 before Whitesburg Christian rallied in front, leading to Dolberry’s late-game heroics.
Damien Benson finished with a team-high 20 points and Garrett Copeland netted 12 and Dolberry totaled 10 for the Panthers, who also got nine from Sam Peek and three from Brice Thompson. Isaiah Matthews scored 20 points and Annin Harper netted 16 for Whitesburg Christian (4-8).
Skyline 65, Gaylesville 32 — At Gaylesville, visiting Class 1A No. 3-ranked Skyline ran its winning streak to eight while remaining undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play Tuesday night.
Skyline (9-2, 4-0) raced out to a 24-6 lead after one quarter before holding leads of 45-16 at halftime and 49-20 after three quarters.
Jayten Prince had a team-high 13 points and Weston Avans netted 12 and Logan Evans had 10 for Skyline, which also nine from Bryant Kennamer, seven from Scott York, six from Chase Bickers and four from Will Avans.
Landen Bradley and Hunter Penny scored eight points each for Gaylesville (1-7, 0-5).
Section 53, Sylvania 48 — At Sylvania, the visiting Class 2A No. 2-ranked Lions made some key free throws down the stretch to hold off Sylvania Tuesday night and sweep the teams’ season series.
Section (10-2), which posted a 72-45 win over the Rams at home on Nov. 16, built a 21-11 lead after one quarter during Tuesday’s rematch. But Sylvania cut Section’s lead to 27-26 at halftime and the Lions clung to a 41-39 lead after three quarters.
Alex Guinn and Logan Patterson scored 18 and 15 points respectively for Section while Jacob Cooper pitched in six and Gabe Hilley added four.
Drake Whisenant scored 19 points and Sawyer Hughes added 12 for Sylvania (2-10), which is coached by former Section assistant Zach King.
THURSDAY
Woodville 71, Valley Head 68 — At Valley Head, the Panthers avenged an earlier loss to the Tigers while earning a split of the teams’ Class 1A Area 13 regular-season series.
Woodville (4-6, 2-2) led 19-15 after one quarter but trailed 37-36 at halftime and 51-50 after three quarters before sealing the win on a bucket from Caleb Dolberry and a free throw from Garrett Copeland.
Dolberry finished with 30 points while Copeland had 12, Damien Benson had 11, Sam Peek had nine and Brice Thompson had seven.
Eian Bain scored 24 points and Chandler Johnson added 15 for Valley Head (6-3, 3-2).
Skyline 62, Cedar Bluff 53 — At Cedar Bluff, the No. 3-ranked Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play.
After the game was tied 15-all after one quarter, Skyline (10-2, 5-0) trailed 35-29 at halftime and 46-43 after three quarters before outscoring the Tigers 19-6 in the fourth to secure its ninth straight win.
Weston Avans scored a game-high 33 points for Skyline, which also got eight from Jayten Prince, six from Logan Evans, five from Will Avans and three each from Scott York, Dalton West and Bryant Kennamer.
Section 73, Lindsay Lane 36 — At Section, the Lions outscored Lindsay Lane 26-10 in the second quarter to take control on the way to the win.
Section (11-2) led 14-10 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 40-20 at halftime and 57-29 after three quarters.
Dominik Blair scored 18 points and Logan Patterson added 14 for the Lions, who also got nine points each from Jacob Cooper and Alex Guinn and seven from Gabe Hilley.
Guinn surpassed the 1,000-career point mark during the game.
Max Morrison and Seth Mitchell scored 11 points each for Lindsay Lane (0-12).
