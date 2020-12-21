The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team’s Sand Mountain Tournament championship streak came to an end in the semifinals.
Fourth-seeded Sylvania outscored top-seeded and Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah 49-26 in the second half to pull away for a 78-51 victory in the Sand Mountain Tournament semifinals at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Friday.
Pisgah (6-3) was trying to win a varsity girls division record fourth straight SMT championship. The loss kept the Eagles out of the SMT championship game for just the second time in the past 10 years.
Pisgah led 16-14 after one quarter, but Sylvania moved in front in the second quarter and never trailed again. The Rams led 29-25 at halftime before pushing their lead to 57-47 after three quarters. Sylvania outscored the Eagles 21-4 in the fourth quarter to secure its second win over Pisgah this season.
Kenadie Lee led four Rams in double figures with 17 points. Leianna Currie added 16 while Katelyn Sammons had 14 and Ambriel Stopyak had 12.
Kennedy Barron scored 19 points for Pisgah while Kallie Tinker netted 12 and Molly Heard added 11.
Championship Game | Sylvania 50, Plainview 39 — The fourth-seeded Rams defeated the third-seeded Bears to win the program’s first Sand Mountain Tournament championship since 1979.
After trailing 6-5 after one quarter, Sylvania led 21-17 at halftime before Plainview tied the game at 34-all after three quarters. Sylvania then outscored the Bears 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
Kenadie Lee, Anna Farmer and Ambreil Stopyak scored 11 points each for Sylvania while Leianna Currie had nine.
Payton Blevins scored nine points and Lauren Jimmerson added seven for Plainview.
