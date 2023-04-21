The North Sand Mountain and Pisgah fishing teams posted victories in the latest Alabama Student Anger Bass Fishing Association tournament.
Pisgah won the largemouth division title (five or more boats) and NSM won the smallmouth division (four boats or less) during the ASABFA’s Lake Logan Martin Tournament last Saturday.
Pisgah placed two angler duos in the Top-12 and had four in the Top 24.
Connor Kelly and Trey McClendon finished ninth for the Eagles after reeling in five fish weighing 11.02 pounds. Their biggest fish weighed 3.16 pounds.
Brantley Barrentine and Joshua Dearman teamed up for an 11th-place finish for Pisgah with five fish weighing 10.74 pounds with a big fish of 3.47 pounds while Cape Duncan and Madelyn Griffith were 16th with five fishing totaling 10.60 pounds and a big fish of 2.40 pounds. Tykobi Hutchins and Haven Moore recorded a 24th-place finish with five fish weighing 9.92 pounds and a big fish of 1.90 pounds while Bryant Burgess and Brayden Long were 59th with five fish weighing 7.95 pounds and a big fish of 2.08 pounds.
Meanwhile, Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates had the best finish for NSM, placing 11th with five fish weighing 10.75 pounds. Their biggest fished weighed 3.30 pounds.
Also for NSM, Kade Davis and Greyson Davis teamed up for a 28th-place finish with five fish weighing 9.67 pounds and a big fish of 2.39 pounds while Kolton Cooper and Jace Shankles were 70th with five fish weighing 7.34 pounds and Avery Cooper and Sadie Sanders were 104th with two fish weighing 3.33 pounds.
