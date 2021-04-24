The 2021 high school football season now has a rivalry game on the docket for Week 0.
The annual Battle of the Valley showdown between Scottsboro and North Jackson will now serve as the season opener for both season after a recent scheduling switch.
The 2021 chapter of the rivalry is now set for Aug. 20 at Scottsboro Trammell Stadium. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 24.
It’s the first time North Jackson and Scottsboro have played in a season opener since 2009. They’ve never played in Week 0 since the AHSAA instituted an 11-week regular season in 2014.
The game will be Scottsboro’s Cris Bell’s and North Jackson’s Joe Hollis’ first game as head coach at their respective schools.
Scottsboro won’t play in Week 5 and will have two weeks between their games in Week 4 vs. Springville and Week 6 at Fort Payne.
“I really wanted to have an off week in the middle of the season,” Bell said. “When I talked to Coach Hollis, we both liked the idea of playing that game early.”
The schedule change allowed North Jackson to add another marque game to its schedule with Tennessee Class 1A power South Pittsburg. It’s a matchup that many fans on both sides of the state-line have wanted to see for years.
“When Coach Bell called and we talked about (moving the Scottsboro-North Jackson game), I thought then I’d have a chance at getting South Pittsburg on that date,” Hollis said. “It worked out and we couldn’t be more excited. Our fans, their fans, everyone is excited about that game. The think I like is It gives our seniors a huge rivalry home game this year, and now our seniors every year will have one of those big rivalry games at home their senior year.”
South Pittsburg was a longtime opponent of both the Bridgeport and Stevenson High School football programs before they consolidated to form North Jackson High School in 1988.
South Pittsburg recently hired Chris Jones, a former North Jackson assistant in the 1990s who had recently been coaching in the Canadian Football League and the NFL, as its new head coach. The Pirates are coming off of a 14-1 season in which they advanced to the Tennessee 1A state title game.
Hollis also likes having the Battle of the Valley as the Chiefs’ opening game.
“We love playing (Scottsboro). It’s always an intense game, a fun game. Playing it first gives our kids something to look toward all summer and all fall camp. Fall camp can get long, but the kids have a goal and have something that matters right away to look forward to. It’s a big build up. That’s what you want.”
Bell said starting the season with a rivalry game is exciting.
“I like playing a big ball game, a rivalry game, that early,” he said. “It’s something for the kids to look forward to over the summer.”
