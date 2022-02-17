The Skyline varsity boys basketball team’s season came to a close with an tough overtime loss.
Visiting Oakwood Adventist Christian Academy edged the No. 7-ranked Vikings 61-54 during the Class 1A Northeast Sub-regionals on Tuesday.
Skyline finished 22-8. The loss was just the Vikings second home defeat of the season.
Oakwood led 8-6, 27-24 and 37-36 at the quarter breaks. The game was tied 48-all at the end of regulation.
Senior center Weston Avans, a second-team all-state selection a year ago, posted a double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds in his final game for Skyline.
Chase Bickers closed with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Vikings while Will Avans had eight points, 11 rebounds and two assists, senior Logan Evans had three points and two assists and Bryant Kennamer had two points.
Micah Edwards scored 21 points, Jayden Nesbitt netted 17 and Tysean Allen added 10 for Oakwood, which advanced to play Faith Christian in the Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinals on Saturday.
