The Skyline boys basketball team has earned the opportunity to extend an impressive accomplishment for the program.
The top-seeded and Class 2A No. 8-ranked Vikings took command in the second quarter and cruised to a 64-43 victory over fourth-seeded Valley Head in the Class 1A Area 13 Tournament semifinals Wednesday night at Skyline High School.
The win, the Vikings’ 20th of the season, allows Skyline (20-8) to host second-seeded Woodville in the area championship game Saturday night at 6 p.m. Woodville defeated third-seeded Cedar Bluff 74-46 in Wednesday’s other semifinal game. The Area 13 champion hosts the Area 14 runner-up in a Class 1A Northeast Sub-regional game on Tuesday while the Area 13 runner-up travels to play the Area 14 champion.
Skyline enters the area championship game having won 11 consecutive area tournament titles, a streak that began during the 2009-10 season.
Against Valley Head, Skyline led 14-8 after one quarter before outscoring the Tigers 25-9 in the second to build a 39-14 halftime lead. The Vikings led 52-30 after three quarters.
Weston Avans finished with 17 points for Skyline while Jaylon Clements had 12, Chase Bickers 11, Logan Evans eight and Curtis Knopps six.
Chandler Johnson scored 12 points for Valley Head.
Woodville 74, Cedar Bluff 46 — At Woodville, the second-seeded Panthers built an early double-digit lead before putting the game out of reach in the third quarter to advance to the Class 1A Area 13 Tournament championship game.
Woodville (14-9) plays at top-seeded Skyline in the area finals on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Panthers opened up a 23-10 lead after one quarter and was in front 42-29 at halftime before stretching their advantage to 64-35 after three quarters.
Jackson Peek scored 20 points and Caleb Dolberry netted 15 for Woodville, which also got nine from Garrett Copeland, eight each from Damien Benson and Trey Stone, six from Brice Thompson and five from Easton Parker.
Bucky Leek and Anbre Leek scored 17 and 12 points respectively for Cedar Bluff.
› Class 2A Area 15 Tournament
Section 77, Pisgah 63 — At Section, the second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Lions improved to 4-0 this season against third-seeded Pisgah while advancing to the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game with Wednesday’s semifinal victory.
Section (19-12) travels to play top-seeded and No. 2-ranked North Sand Mountain in the area finals Saturday at 6 p.m. The Area 15 champion hosts the Area 12 runner-up in a Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional game on Tuesday while the Area 15 runner-up travels to play the Area 12 champion.
Meanwhile, the loss ended Pisgah’s season.
Section led 19-15 after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 40-28 at halftime. Section led 54-42 after three quarters.
Logan Patterson led four Lions in double figures with 21 points. Section also got 15 points from Drake McCutchen, 11 each from Jacob Cooper and Alex Guinn, eight from Gabe Hilley and five from Dominik Blair.
Pisgah (6-13) also had four players in double figures, led by Jacob Hendricks’ 18 points. Rhyan Barrett and Brody Parker scored 12 points each for the Eagles while Parker Law had 10, Zach Cornelison had six and Legion McCrary had five.
NSM 109, Ider 50 — At Higdon, top-seeded and No. 2-ranked North Sand Mountain reached the 100-point mark for the eighth time this season during its Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinal win Wednesday night.
NSM (23-5) hosts Section in the area finals Saturday night at 6 p.m.
Against Ider, the Bison built a 33-14 lead after one quarter before leading 68-25 at halftime and 86-39 after three quarters.
NSM, which made 15 3-pointers, had four players score in double figures while a total of eight players scored at least six points. Russ Marr scored 24 points for NSM while Derek Bearden netted 17, Luke Maples added 15 and Drue Carlton had 11. The Bison also got nine points each from Kaleb Helton and Josey Williams, eight from Noah Helton and six from Chandler Sullivan.
Bearden, a junior, surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career during the victory.
Austin Shirley finished with 15 points for Ider.
› Class 4A Area 14 Tournament
DAR 67, North Jackson 59 — At Grant, the fourth-seeded Chiefs’ fourth-quarter rally fell short during a season-ending loss to top-seeded DAR Wednesday night in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinals.
North Jackson (8-16) trailed 16-9 after one quarter, 37-14 at halftime and 48-31 after three quarters before making a fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
Cade Reed scored 17 of his team-high 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, during the second half for North Jackson. Alex Roper added 10 points for the Chiefs while Brady Cunningham had nine and Ayson Quinn had seven.
AJ McCamey scored 18 points, Nick Hardin had 16 and Major Walker had 15 for DAR, which hosts second-seeded New Hope in the area title game Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
