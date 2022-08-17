With his team’s season-opening opponent led by a new coach and with lots of new faces in its lineup, Section head football coach Chris Hammon considers Decatur Heritage a mystery going into the teams’ matchup.
And that’s impacted the Lions’ preparation for contest.
“We’ve really just been preparing for everything,” Hammon said. “We’ve worked our (offensive line) against a lot of different fronts and the same on defense, we’ve worked against a lot of different (formations). I think that’s good, because having to do that should help us on in the season.”
Section hosts Decatur Heritage Friday night at 7 at Section Stadium. It’s the first meeting between the programs.
Decatur Heritage, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, is coming off a 10-3 campaign in which it won the Region 8 championship and advanced to the 1A quarterfinals. But it has been an offseason of change for the Eagles, as longtime coach Steve Meeks retired and 10 starters, including five all-state performers, graduated.
Decatur Heritage hired former Alabama wide receiver Nikita Stover as head coach after Stover coached the school’s junior varsity team in 2021.
“I’ve heard their young but have some really good players coming back too,” Hammon said.
Bo Solley is taking the reins of the Decatur Heritage offense, moving to quarterback from running back to replace Class 1A Back of the Year Braden Kyle, who is now at UNA.
“I see Bo Solley being like a Johnny Manziel or a Baker Mayfield type quarterback who can make things happen with his style of play,” Stover told the Decatur Daily. “I’ve told him to not try to be the next Brayden Kyle. He has to be Bo Solley. That will work for us.”
That’s a similar approach Hammon wants to see from his team Friday night, especially when so little is known about what a Stover-led Decatur Heritage team will look like — the Eagles did not play a jamboree last week.
“We’ll have to make adjustments and early on try to identify strengths and weaknesses,” Hammon said. “The biggest thing is, no matter what (Decatur Heritage does), we’ve got to be fundamentally sound. We’ve got to block and tackle, line up right, fit where we’re supposed to fit, block who we’re supposed to block, play the game with passion and grit.”
Hammon said the Lions’ preseason practices got better each day and expects that to continue now that it’s game week.
“The first couple of days weren’t real good,” he said, but after that, we got better every day since. Now it’s game week. Now it’s time for the fun stuff.”
