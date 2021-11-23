The North Jackson varsity boys basketball team is 2-for-2 thus far this season against fellow Jackson County teams.
Three days after notching a home win over Skyline, the Chiefs went on the road and defeated Pisgah 72-59 Friday night at Pisgah High School.
The game was tied 13-all after one quarter and 33-all at halftime before North Jackson (2-0) took a 51-45 lead after three quarters and before outscoring the Eagles 21-14 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Zeke Ballard scored a game-high 19 points for the Chiefs, who also got 13 from Cadelle McDonald, 10 each from Brady Cunningham and Devontay Pickett and nine from Malachi Potter.
Rhyan Barrett scored 18 points and Mason Holcomb added 16 for Pisgah (2-2), which also got 10 each from Jake Hendricks and Jakob Kirby.
Woodville 61, Crossville 56 — At Woodville, the Class 1A Panthers opened their 2021-22 season Friday night with a win over 5A Crossville.
Woodville (1-0) raced out to a 19-11 lead after one quarter and a 35-20 halftime advantage before carrying a 41-32 lead after three quarters.
Sam Peek led the Panthers with 17 points while Caleb Dolberry netted 14, Garrett Copeland added 13 and Damien Benson had eight.
Dominic Hatley scored 25 points and Ulises Figueroa added 15 for Crossville (0-5).
Skyline 76, Gaylesville 33 — At Skyline, the Vikings dispatched Class 1A Area 13 foe Gaylesville for a Homecoming win Friday.
Skyline (2-2, 1-0) raced in front 33-7 after one quarter before leading 55-18 at halftime and 66-24 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored 25 points and Bryant Kennamer pitched in 14 for the Vikings, who also got nine points each from Logan Evans and Scott York and eight from Will Avans.
Keylon Higgins led Gaylesville (1-1, 0-1) with 12 points.
Section 95, Whitesburg Christian 33 — At Section, the Lions coasted to a convincing win Friday night.
Section (3-0) led 28-7, 54-16 and 86-29 at the quarter breaks.
Alex Guinn led five Lions in double figures with 17 points while Logan Patterson had 16, Ethan Lemeiux had 15, Aaron Waldrop had 11 and Dominik Blair had 10. Section also got eight points from Jacob Cooper, six from Jared Reed and five each from Braden Arndt and Kaden Bradford.
Annin Harper and Carson Lemmond scored eight points each for Whitesburg Christian (0-4).
NSM 71, Sylvania 48 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain built a 29-point halftime lead on the way to a convincing home-opening win Friday night.
NSM (2-0) led 26-13 before extending its lead to 56-27 at halftime and 69-40 after three quarters.
Derek Bearden scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the first half for NSM. Chandler Sullivan added 19 points while Drue Carlton had 10 and Kaleb Helton had seven.
Sawyer Hughes and Drake Whisenant scored 11 points each for Sylvania (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.