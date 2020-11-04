The Scottsboro eighth-grade boys basketball team closed strong to pick up a 35-23 win over visiting Guntersville Monday night.
Scottsboro led 13-6, 19-16 and 24-21 at the quarter breaks before outscoring Guntersville 11-2 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jake Jones led the Wildcats with 11 points and Tyler Shelton scored eight points while Evan Petriske and Jarret Scott netted six each.
Bridgeport 33, Macedonia 24 — At Macedonia, visiting Bridgeport built an eight-point halftime lead and made it stand to pick up the win Monday night.
The game was tied 4-all after one quarter before Bridgeport moved in front 17-9 at halftime. The Tigers led 27-18 after three quarters.
Ethan Gordan scored a team-high 15 points for Bridgeport while Cooper Blizard netted six. Tyler Green and Devon Wu scored eight points each for Macedonia.
Scottsboro 41, Guntersville 37 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys basketball team held off Guntersville for a win on Monday.
The Wildcats led 10-7, 23-13 and 35-28 at the quarter breaks.
Cooper Harding led Scottsboro with 13 points while Lawson Lee netted 10, Nick McKenzie nine and Cohen Thompson six.
Skyline 63, Hollywood 33 — At Hollywood, visiting Skyline raced out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter en route to the victory on Monday.
Skyline led 44-17 at halftime and 52-30 after three quarters.
Jacob Baugh scored 12 points for the Vikings while Will Avans netted 10. Dimitri Patides scored 18 points and Braden Smith had nine for Hollywood.
Saturday
Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 24 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys basketball team slipped past East Limestone for a win in the SJHS Tip-Off Tournament at Hambrick Hall.
Cooper Harding led the Wildcats with 11 points while Lawson Lee and Nate Swafford had four points each and Cohen Thompson had four.
Sparkman 43, Scottsboro 10 — At Scottsboro, Antonio Brooks scored three points and Nate Swafford and Jayden Gilbert had two each for the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys basketball team in the SJHS Tip-Off Tournament game at Hambrick Hall.
Friday
Bryant 51, Flat Rock 15 — At Flat Rock, Bryant outscored the Vikings 29-6 in the second half to secure the win.
The Bulldogs led 13-6, 22-9 and 37-9 at the quarter breaks.
Mikey Poss scored a game-high 22 points for Bryant while Jaxon Stiles netted 13. Taylor Grider scored nine points and Tristan Ramirez added four for Flat Rock.
Thursday
Hampton Cove 33, Scottsboro 29 — At Scottsboro, Hampton Cove edged the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys basketball team in the SJHS Tip-Off Tournament at Hambrick Hall.
Cooper Harding led the Wildcats with 13 points while TreShun Austin and Cohen Thompson had four each.
Bryant 46, Dutton 14 — At Bryant, the Bulldogs built a double-digit led after one quarter on the way to the victory.
Bryant led 13-3, 24-5 and 40-11 at the quarter breaks.
Leading scorers for Bryant were Mikey Poss with 12 points, Kolsen Farmer with nine and Logan Shoemake with eight. Blake Johnson and Jake Johnson scored five points each for Dutton.
Girls
Scottsboro 45, Guntersville 8 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro eighth-grade girls held Guntersville scoreless over the final three quarters on the way to the win Monday night.
Scottsboro led 9-8, 21-8 and 41-8 at the quarter breaks.
Madison Allen scored a game-high 12 points for Scottsboro, which also got 10 from Morgan Perkins, nine from Bree Sexton, seven from Austin McNeece, Anna Claire Crocker five and Allyson Johnson two.
Hollywood 41, Skyline 18 — At Hollywood, the Hawks pulled away in the second half to secure the victory Monday night.
Hollywood led 6-4 after one quarter and 17-6 at halftime before extending its lead to 28-12 after three quarters.
Calena Coffey led the Hawks with 20 points while MaKenna Wilborn had 13 points and seven assists.
Macedonia 31, Bridgeport 11 — At Macedonia, the Warriors rallied from a halftime deficit to post the win on Monday.
Bridgeport led 8-6 at halftime, but Macedonia surged in front 17-8 after three quarters.
Ava Harper scored 10 points and Ava Beam netted six for Macedonia. Kiersten McKinney scored five points for Bridgeport.
Scottsboro 29, Guntersville 5 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro seventh-grade girls outscored the visitors 26-5 in the second half to earn the win.
The game was tied 3-all at halftime, but Scottsboro moved in front 13-5 after three quarters before outscoring Guntersville 16-0 in the final quarter.
Grace White scored eight points and Abigail Shelton added six for Scottsboro, which also got four from Ella White, three each from Lydia Bell, Tatum Shelton and Sonee Johnson and two from Ava Grace Long.
Saturday
Scottsboro 32, Guntersville 12 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro seventh-grade girls basketball team cruised to a win over Guntersville in the SJHS Tip-off Tournament at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro led 9-1, 13-4 and 23-8 at the quarter breaks.
Grace White scored 10 points and Abigail Shelton netted seven for the Wildcats, who also got four from Mia Martin, two each from Lydia Bell, Tess Griggs, Tatum Shelton and Ella White and one from Ava Grace Long.
Scottsboro 40, East Limestone 4 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro eighth-grade girls basketball team coasted to a win in the SJHS Tip-off Tournament at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro led 15-0, 19-5 and 32-4 at the quarter breaks.
Austin McNeece and Morgan Perkins scored 14 points each for the Wildcats while Madison Allen and Anna Claire Crocker had four points each, Bree Sexton had three and Kylee Horan had one.
Thursday
Dutton 31, Bryant 16 — At Bryant, Dutton raced in front 14-1 after one quarter en route to the win.
The Tigers increased their lead to 18-1 at halftime and led 26-9 after three quarters.
Ali Rowans led Dutton with 11 points. Kali Kirkpatrick scored six points and Gabby Nifong added five for Bryant.
