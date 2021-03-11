The Skyline varsity boys track and field team got some solid finishes from its athletes during its season-opening meet.
Skyline’s Jamison Rowell won three events while the team recorded 14 top-five finishes during the Black & Gold Classic at Scottsboro’s Trammel Stadium.
Rowell took the top spot in the 100- and 200-meter dash races and the triple jump. Rowell also finished third in the javelin.
Aaron Peacock was the runner-up in the shot put.
The Vikings finished fourth in the varsity boys team standings with 27 points.
Here are the complete results for Skyline athletes:
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Jamison Rowell (12.04)
10. Colby Hambrick (14.23)
11. Karson Treece (14.24)
12. Logan Lewis (14.99)
13. Ashton Ivey (15.76)
14. Nathan Palmieri (16.96)
200-meter dash
1. Jamison Rowell (25.35)
9. Karson Treece (29.08)
10. Kristian King (32.81)
12. Ashton Ivy (33.74)
400-meter dash
5. Logan Lewis (1:08.31)
8. Nathan Palmieri (1:14.91)
800-meter dash
6. Colby Hambrick (2:40.38)
4x100-meter relay
3. Colby Hambrick, Ashton Ivy, Kristian King, Karson Treece
(56.48)
Long jump
12. Kristian King (13-8.5)
15. Nathan Palmieri (11-00)
Triple jump
1. Jamison Rowell (40-7)
Discus
4. Aaron Peach (106-5)
20. Daniel Olinger (64-6)
Javelin
3. Jamison Rowell (130-7)
8. Logan Lewis (92-3)
16. Daniel Olinger (71-9)
19. Aaron Peacock (54-6)
Shot put
2. Aaron Peacock (39-8)
19. Daniel Olinger (22-9)
GIRLS
100-meter dash
5. Joslyn Boatwright (16.17)
200-meter dash
5. Joslyn Boatwright (34.93)
400-meter dash
14. Kaylee Bullock (1:44.20)
Long jump
9. Joslyn Boatwright (9-10.5)
