Camden Matthews realized one of his baseball goal last week.
The Scottsboro senior has signed to play college baseball at the JUCO level at Marion Military Institute.
“It’s been my lifelong dream to play college baseball,” Matthews said. “I know it’ll be tougher than high school, a lot more of a grind. Definitely be a challenge, but I’ll be up to it.”
Matthews was invited for a workout recently at MMI and was offered a scholarship at the end of the workout. After a few days of contemplating the offer, Matthews committed to MMI on Nov. 13 before signing with the program on Nov. 19.
“I thought about it and it’s where I wanted to go,” Matthews said. “I really liked it there.”
Matthews is the second Scottsboro player to sign with MMI, joining teammate A.J. Crocker, who signed on Nov. 4.
Matthews is projected play first base and third base for the Tigers. He plays both of those positions and well as pitches for Scottsboro.
During the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Matthews batted .333 in 17 games with two doubles, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. He pitched in four games and had two saves and five strikeouts over five innings pitched.
“Cam is a great hitter,” said Scottsboro head coach Jess Smith. He’s got some pop but also hits for average, and he’s only going to get better. He can also play either corner infield spot and play at a high level.”
Matthews is excited to have his college baseball future set heading into his final year in a Scottsboro uniform.
“It helps me to just focus on my team and my season and just get ready for the season,” he said. “We want to win area and go deep in the playoffs.”
