After what Skyline varsity girls head coach Ronnie McCarver deemed a subpar performance in a convincing win over Class 2A No. 7-ranked Ider Monday night, McCarver put the 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings through a more intense than usual shootaround/practice earlier in the day before Tuesday night’s matchup with 2A No. 8 Pisgah.
“I made it a little rougher on them at practice and then I thought I may have messed up,” McCarver said. “But they came out here and responded, did the things we worked on. That’s all I can ask. They will do whatever I tell them to do no matter how I tell them. They’ll respond every time. I love coaching this group.”
The Vikings’ response was another convincing win, this time by a 72-34 score, over five-time reigning state champion Pisgah, its second in a 10-day span against the Eagles.
Like it did in its 71-49 Jackson County Tournament championship game victory on Jan. 21, Skyline (24-4) kept Pisgah (15-7) out of sync offensively with relentless defensive pressure. In Tuesday’s rematch, Pisgah scored a season-low 34 points while shooting just 28% from the field (13-of-46) and committing 25 turnovers.
“Not prepared for that pressure, and that’s on me to find a way to get them prepared for that type of pressure,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison. “We stayed in bad spots all night. We couldn’t get down hill. Just playing at the top of the key, that’s in (Skyline’s) favor, and they’re very good at it. You have to give (Skyline) the credit more for it than it just being a deficiency for us.”
Kaina King totaled 22 points and four steals and Blakely Stucky recorded 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for Skyline while Kenzie Manning had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists. Lexie Stucky tallied nine points, five rebounds and two steals for the Vikings, Jaslynn Wilkinson had six points and two steals and Brinlee Potts had four points and two assists.
Kallie Tinker was Pisgah’s lone scorer in double figures with 12 points. The Eagles also got seven points, four rebounds and two assists form Paisley Patalas, six points from Campbell Barron, five points from Madeline Flammia and four points and seven rebounds from Ashton Childress.
Skyline opened up a 24-15 lead after one quarter and held a 42-25 halftime lead after King’s bucket with seconds left in the second quarter. The Vikings then held Pisgah to only nine second-half points, using used a 13-0 run over five-plus minute span to build a 30-point lead with 1:50 left in the third quarter. Skyline was in front 62-31 entering the final quarter.
Skyline shot 48% from the field (29-of-59) and sank nine 3-points on offense while recording 15 steals on defense.
“The defensive pressure was real intense,” McCarver said. “It got to where (Pisgah) couldn’t do anything but throw it to the free throw, put their head down and try to drive. If we can make a team have to do that, I’ll take that all day. These girls take pride in (their defense). ”
