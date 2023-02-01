After what Skyline varsity girls head coach Ronnie McCarver deemed a subpar performance in a convincing win over Class 2A No. 7-ranked Ider Monday night, McCarver put the 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings through a more intense than usual shootaround/practice earlier in the day before Tuesday night’s matchup with 2A No. 8 Pisgah.

“I made it a little rougher on them at practice and then I thought I may have messed up,” McCarver said. “But they came out here and responded, did the things we worked on. That’s all I can ask. They will do whatever I tell them to do no matter how I tell them. They’ll respond every time. I love coaching this group.”

