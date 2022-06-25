The Scottsboro softball program is now in the hands of the former coach of one its rivals.
Former North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson was hired as the new Scottsboro head softball coach during Thursday’s Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting.
Thompson replaces Robyn Johnson, who stepped down following the 2022 season after eight years as head coach.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Thompson said. “The Scottsboro program is really strong. Coach Johnson did a wonderful job. I want to continue that and build on it.”
Thompson, a state-title winning coach with a five state tournament appearances on his resume, resigned at North Jackson on June 2.
Thompson is 205-75 with in six seasons as a head coach, one season at Skyline in 2017 and the past five at North Jackson. Excluding the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Thompson’s teams won area championships and advanced to the state tournament each season, and all of his North Jackson teams that played at state finished no worse than third in the Class 4A state tournament. His 2021 team won the Class 4A state championship, the first in North Jackson softball history, and Thompson was named the 2021 Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
“I was truly blessed to coach back home,” said Thompson, a Bridgeport native. “I really enjoyed my time at North Jackson. It was a great opportunity. It was a great five years. Had some great players and coaches and administration was great. Sometimes in life, God just opens other doors. I felt like it was the right time for North Jackson to have someone else lead their program. I hope nothing but the best for them and hope they keep building.”
Thompson takes over a Scottsboro team that finished 28-13-1 in 2022, won its second consecutive Class 6A Area 15 championship and played in the 6A East Regional. The Wildcats return six full or part-time six starters, including their top-two pitchers, as they drop back down to Class 5A next two season.
Thompson will officially meet his new team on Monday. “Excited to meet all the players and get started,” he said.
Thompson thanked Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes, who passed away on Wednesday, for “giving me my first opportunity” to be a head coach. “My prayers are with his family. He was very good man. I’m very thankful God let me cross paths with him.”
