Skyline senior Audra Bellomy has one season left to be a Vikings softball player.
After that, the all-state infielder will be a Mustang.
Bellomy has committed to play college softball for Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville.
“I’m excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Northeast Alabama Community College,” Bellomy wrote on social media on Aug. 18. “I would like to thank all of my coaches who have helped me to achieve this goal. I am thankful to my family for the countless hours they have sacrificed to get me to where I am today. I would also like to mention my Skyline community. I cannot brag enough on the way they support all of the athletes at Skyline School. I am most thankful to God who has given me the opportunity to play the sport I love!! Go Mustangs.”
NACC’s new softball program is set to begin play during the 2024-25 academic year, and construction on a $7-8 million turf stadium is underway. The Mustangs hired Texas A&M assistant Joe Guthrie, a former head coach at UAB and Marion Military Institute, as head coach back in July.
Bellomy is a four-year starter for Skyline, helping the Vikings post Class 1A state runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022 and a third-place finish in 2023. The third baseman batted .405 (62-for-153) with an on-base percentage of .470. The slap-hitter totaled one double, one triple, 34 RBIs, 57 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and 19 walks during the 2023 season.
Thompson named Madison County head coach — A former head softball coach at three different Jackson County schools has a new gig.
Kevin Thompson has been hired as the new head softball coach at Madison County High School in Gurley. The school announced his hiring Aug. 18.
Thompson is a former head coach at Skyline (2017), North Jackson (2018-22) and Scottsboro (2023). Aside from the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, the Bridgeport native has coached each of his teams to area tournament titles and appearances in the state tournament, and his 2021 North Jackson team won the Class 4A state championship. After leaving North Jackson last summer, Thompson coached Scottsboro to a 38-12-2 record, the Class 5A Area 14 Tournament championship and a fourth-place state finish during the 2023 season before stepping down in June. His career record is 243-87-4.
Madison County is a Class 4A Area 14 rival of one of Thompson’s former teams, North Jackson.
