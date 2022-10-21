Entering the season, Scottsboro wasn’t considered to be among the favorites in the Class 5A Region 7.
But that did not matter to the Wildcats.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Entering the season, Scottsboro wasn’t considered to be among the favorites in the Class 5A Region 7.
But that did not matter to the Wildcats.
Fast Forward to Week 9 and Scottsboro (5-3, 4-1) enters the final week of region play having already secured not only a playoff berth but the right to host a first-round game.
“I’m really proud of the guys. It’s a great accomplishment to get to host in the first round,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. I’m not surprised. I told this group they had an opportunity to do something special. There were a bunch of naysayers I’m sure, but our kids never let the outside noise bother them. They just worked and got better each week and that belief grew every week. It’s been fun to see.”
Scottsboro closes out region play Friday night with a “Senior Night” matchup with Crossville.
It’s only the fifth all-time meeting in a series Crossville leads 1-2-1. The teams first played in 1942, a 12-all tie, before Crossville won the teams’ meeting in 1944. Sixty-two years later the teams met again, a 63-21 Scottsboro win during the 2016 season. Crossville won the teams’ last meeting 28-21 back in the 2017 season.
Crossville (0-8, 0-5) enters the matchup in the midst of an 18-game losing streak. The Lions, who are allowing 41.8 points per while scoring just 8.5 per game, have just 22 players on their roster and are under the direction of their third different head coach in as many seasons.
And while Scottsboro is no doubt a heavy favorite, Bell said Scottsboro’s opponent this week, like all weeks, is in the mirror.
“Your toughest opponent is yourself and making sure you do the things to prepare and best at your best regardless of who you’re playing that week,” Bell said. “We need to go out and play well. We want to build momentum for the playoffs and improve every day out because you want to be playing your best when November (the playoffs) rolls around.”
Crossville was off last week.
“Crossville has two weeks left, and their seniors are going to want to finish strong,” Bell said. “And the guys they have coming back next year, they want to build momentum. So I think we’ll get their best shot.”
Scottsboro took Douglas’ best shot last week, and Bell lauded his team for prevailing in a “tough, very physical, hard-fought game. Douglas was a very physical, get-after-it kind of team. To see our kids make adjustments and go out and play really well in the second half on defense and continue to make execute on offense was really impressive.
“When we play to our potential we can do something really special. We’ve got to come out play to our potential every game.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.