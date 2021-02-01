Scottsboro indoor track and field athletes turned in strong finishes in their final tune up before the state meet.
Scottsboro athletes won four events while totaling 14 Top-5 finishes and 23 Top-10 finishes during the Last Chance Invitational No. 2 meet at the Birmingham Crossplex on Friday.
Maddie Gossett won the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:14.96 for the Scottsboro girls team. Meanwhile, the SHS boys got wins from Rex Green in the 800-meter run (1:57.14), Cooper Atkins in the 3200 (9:04.09) and Maddox Hamm in the pole vault (15 feet).
Here are all of Scottsboro’s results from the meet:
GIRLS
400-meter dash
6. Lauren Paradise (1:02.37)
19. Charlsi Henderson (1:09.24)
28. McCall Chandler (1:13.17)
800-meter run
8. Cadence Laughlin (2:34.81)
10. Mabry Bonsall (2:39.00)
12. Cambree Bradford (2:39.52)
1600-meter run
5. Emma Bradford (5:29.56)
7. Ally Campbell (5:37.92)
15. Hannah Cloud (6:29.34)
3200-meter run
1. Maddie Gossett (12:14.96)
7. Gracy Coley (13:36.83)
4x200-meter relay
6. Scottsboro (2:02.07)
Shot Put
3. Amy Roberts (26-8.25)
4. Tristan Wallingsford (25-8)
5. Emily Fortson (25-7.5)
BOYS
400-meter dash
3. Rex Green (52.03)
7. Brady Williams (54.37)
800-meter run
1. Rex Green (1:57.14)
5. Ridge Wells (2:04.34)
9. Hamilton Richardson (2:09.94)
1600-meter run
2. Evan Hill (4:30.72)
4. Noah Bonsall (4:35.97)
9. Brady Thomas (4:51.92)
3200-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (9:04.09)
3. Benson Atkins (9:23.62)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (15-0)
Shot Put
3. Jonah Warren (40-6.5)
16. Brady Shaw Killen (32-4.25)
21. Zach Wallingsford (28-3.75)
Skyline’s Rowell finishes eighth in the pentathlon — At Birmingham, Skyline’s Jamison Rowell put together an eighth-place finish in the pentathlon with 2,609 points during the Last Chance Invitational No. 1 meet last Friday.
Rowell finished third in the shot put (35-05.25), fifth in the high jump (5-5), seventh in the long jump (19-3.25), 13th in the 60-meter hurdles (10.09 seconds) and 15th in the 1000-meter run (3:18.30).
Here are other results for Skyline athletes during the meet:
GIRLS
60-meter dash
25. Kiera Ivy (9.60)
BOYS
60-meter dash
40. Karson Treece (8.33)
43. Emir Becerra (9.06)
44. Ashton Ivy (9.31)
400-meter dash
35. Karson Treece (1:04.71)
37. Ashton Ivy (1:14.15)
800-meter run
35. Colby Hambrick (2:28.55)
1600-meter run
33. Colby Hambrick (5:39.90)
Shot Put
6. Aaron Peacock (38-0.5)
14. Gabe Waldrop (32-1.75)
20. Daniel Olinger (23-0.5)
