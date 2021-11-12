A number of Scottsboro swimmers took advantage on a “Last Chance” to swim a sectional qualifying time Tuesday night.
Scottsboro had a number of swimmers achieve that feat during the Scottsboro Last Chance Swim Meet Tuesday night at the Rec*Com.
The Class 6A-7A North Alabama Sectional Meet is Nov. 19-20 at the Huntsville Aquatic Center.
While adding swimmers to its sectional roster, Scottsboro also won the girls division and placed second in the boys division.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 127, edging runner-up Boaz (102) by 25 points in the girls division. Buckhorn (49.5) finished third while Madison County (43) was fourth.
On the boys side, the Wildcats (116) finished second behind meet winner Boaz (129). Madison County (30) finished third while Buckhorn (19) was fourth and Cherokee County (12) was fifth.
Luke Armour and Benjamin Bradford won two individual races each while Armour, Bradford, Jake Benson and Arlen Parr teamed up to win both the 200- and 400-yard Freestyle Relay races.
Meanwhile, Paige Giles won a pair of individual races while Lily Turlington, Alice Merck, Audrey Frye and Shelton Linville teamed up for a win in relay competition.
“We had a lot of great swims,” said Scottsboro coach Matt Brewer. “We had several swimmers make sectional times, which was the whole reason for this meet. We were not necessarily concerned about points or team rankings, we just wanted to try and qualify as many swimmers as possible for next weekend. Overall we were very pleased with the efforts from each and every swimmer.”
Here are the results from the Scottsboro Last Chance Meet:
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Paige Giles, Lily Turlington, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee (2:12.52)
3. Addison Hughes, Mackenzie Hughes, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck (2:31.15)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Amelia Armour (2:24.65)
50-yard Freestyle
2. Noelle Lee (28.43)
3. Shelton Linville (29.34)
5. Alice Merck (29.88)
8. Audrey Frye (31.63)
11. Addison Hughes (34.35)
12. Mackenzie Hughes (35.13)
100-yard Butterfly
1. Paige Giles (1:05.29)
2. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:17.87)
100-yard Freestyle
3. Lily Turlington (1:07.25)
5. Shelton Linville (1:08.34)
6. Alice Merck (1:08.98)
7. Audrey Frye (1:10.83)
500-yard Freestyle
2. Mackenzie Hughes (7:49.31)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Lily Turlington, Alice Merck, Audrey Frye, Shelton Linville (2:02.75)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Paige Giles (1:06.75)
2. Noelle Lee (1:10.33)
3. Amelia Armour (1:10.97)
7. Addison Hughes (1:36.97)
100-yard Breaststroke
3. Lily Turlington (1:26.80)
4. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:28.96)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Noelle Lee, Shelton Linville, Amelia Armour, Paige Giles (4:22.82)
BOYS
200-yard Medley Relay
3. William Porch, Preston Worley, Craft Sanders, Cade Haggard (2:15.08)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Luke Armour (2:04.57)
50-yard Freestyle
1. Benjamin Bradford (24.46)
5. Jake Benson (25:01)
8. Arlen Parr (25.93)
9. Craft Sanders (26.92)
11. William Porch (27.89)
18. Cade Haggard (33.35)
100-yard Butterfly
1. Luke Armour (1:01.44)
100-yard Freestyle
1. Benjamin Bradford (54.60)
4. Jake Benson (59.94)
5. William Porch (1:00.82)
7. Preston Worley (1:05.92)
11. Cade Haggard (1:16.28)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Jake Benson, Arlen Parr, Luke Armour, Benjamin Bradford (1:39.00)
100-yard Backstroke
2. Craft Sanders (1:08.85)
3. William Porch (1:09.23)
100-yard Breaststroke
6. Preston Worley (1:33.16)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Benjamin Bradford, Luke Armour, Arlen Parr, Jakes Benson (3:41.38)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.