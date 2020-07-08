Tony Brown has been involved in North Jackson basketball for nearly two decades.
Now the veteran coach is more involved than ever.
Brown will pull double duty this coming season, coaching both the varsity girls and varsity boys basketball teams for the school.
Brown, who coached North Jackson’s varsity girls basketball team last season, officially added the varsity boys role to his duties during the Jackson County Board of Education meeting on June 25.
Brown replaces Zac Barringer, who resigned in May to join the coaching staff at Hazel Green High School.
It’s Brown’s second head-coaching stint with the North Jackson boys basketball team. He’s also in his second stint coaching North Jackson’s girls.
“I’m looking forward to working with all the players, all the teams,” Brown said. “I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I know the kids and I think that helps.”
Brown will also coach the school’s junior varsity girls and boys teams. Terry Ballard is expected to return as freshman boys coach.
Brown became North Jackson’s head coach nine games into the 1997-98 season and coached the Chiefs through the 2001-02 season. Brown led the Chiefs to the Jackson County Tournament championships during the 1998-99 season.
Brown then coached freshman and junior varsity teams at North Jackson for several years before serving as varsity girls head coach from 2014-16. Brown then coached junior varsity basketball the following season before coaching the girls and boys teams at Bridgeport Middle School in 2018 and 2019.
Brown started his second stint as North Jackson’s varsity girls head coach last season when he was hired in the fall after then-head coach Josh Wright was named assistant principal at Skyline High School.
“We lost some good players on both teams, but I think we’ve got enough back with experience to help us be successful,” Brown said.
North Jackson’s basketball workouts where interrupted this summer after a female basketball player tested positive for COVID-19. Brown said his teams’ workouts were productive before begin halted for two weeks and resuming this week.
“Working the with boys, there wasn’t really too much of a transition,” brown said. “It was a good to get in those few good weeks of work together.”
