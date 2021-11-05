The Macedonia girls basketball team pulled out a down-to-the-wire win over Dutton.
The visiting Warriors held off Dutton’s late charge to post a 36-34 win after leading 13-5, 22-15 and 28-21 at the quarter breaks.
Olivia Allen scored 14 points and Julianna Varner netted 12 for Macedonia, which also got five points each from Zella Johnson and Ava Harper.
Taylor Bell scored 16 points for Dutton while Kerby Brooks and Ava Barnes scored six points each, Dawn Nerche four and Alli Romans two.
Hollywood 43, Bridgeport 16 — At Bridgeport, the Hawks opened up a 28-9 halftime lead on the way to the victory.
MaKenna Wilborn scored 21 points and Calena Coffey netted 19 for Hollywood.
Scottsboro (8th-grade) 41, Meridianville 25 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats pulled away in the second half to post the win.
Scottsboro led 11-10 after one quarter 25-19 at halftime before leading 33-22 after three quarters.
Scoring leaders for Scottsboro were Tatum Shelton with 13, Grace White with eight, Abigail Shelton with seven, Caroline Dawson with six, Ava Grace Long with four and Isabelle Nelson with three.
Hollywood 27, Guntersville 16 — At Scottsboro, the Hawks outscored Guntersville 9-2 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Hollywood led 6-0, 14-8 and 18-14 at the quarter breaks.
MaKenna Wilborn scored 18 points and Calena Coffey added six for Hollywood.
Stevenson 35, Pisgah 32 — At Stevenson, the Panthers rallied in the second half to edge Pisgah.
Stevenson trailed 10-7 after one quarter and fell behind 25-11 at halftime before rallying to within 27-24 after three quarters.
Alley Stubblefield scored 15 of her team-high 16 points in the second half for Stevenson, which also got 13 from Lexi Gary.
Scottsboro (8th-grade) 42, Hampton Cove 8 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats used a strong second-quarter to break open the game on the way to the season-opening win.
Caroline Dawson led Scottsboro with 12 points while Isabelle Nelson and Abigail Shelton had seven each, Ava Grace Long four, Ella White and Tatum Shelton three each, Tess Griggs two and Grace White one.
Hollywood 41, Skyline 34 — At Skyline, visiting Hollywood built a double-digit halftime lead on the way to the victory on Tuesday.
The Hawks led 6-2, 20-10 and 33-25 at the quarter breaks.
Calena Coffey scored a game-high 29 points for Hollywood, which also got six from MaKenna Wilborn, four from Faith Clements and two from Sayde Carter.
Jade Yeager scored nine points for Skyline while Brinna Wilson netted nine and Ruby Seabolt six.
NSM 48, Dutton 38 — At Dutton, Madeline Renfro scored 22 points to lead North Sand Mountain to the victory.
NSM led 14-8, 28-21 and 38-34 at the quarter breaks.
The Bison also got six points from Shaffer and four each from Raygan Weldon and Natalie Dover. Taylor Bell scored 13 points and Alli Romans netted 10 for Dutton while Kerby Brooks added six points and Marissa Felton added four.
Plainview 26, Scottsboro (8th-Grade) 20 — At Rainsville, the Wildcats fell to the home team on Tuesday.
Ava Grace Long scored six points for Scottsboro while Isabelle Nelson had five, Caroline Dawson four, Ella White three and Grace White two.
Hollywood 51, Scottsboro (7th-Grade) 8 — At Scottsboro, the Hawks outscored the Wildcats 20-0 in the first quarter on the way to the victory.
Calena Coffey scored 37 points for the Hawks while MaKenna Wilborn had 12 points and 14 assists and Faith Clements had two points.
BOYS
Scottsboro (8th-grade) 49, Guntersville 38 — At Guntersville, the Wildcats outscored the home team 14-4 in the second quarter en route to the win.
The game was tied 10-all after one quarter before Scottsboro led 24-10 at halftime and 38-26 after three quarters.
Lawson Lee scored 16 points for the Wildcats, which also got seven from Taygan Harris, five from Cohen Thompson, four from Cooper Harding and three from Nate Swafford.
Dutton 38, Macedonia 34 — At Dutton, the Tigers outscored Macedonia 12-8 in the fourth quarter to claim the win Monday night.
Dutton fell behind 13-5 after one quarter, but the Tigers rallied to take an 18-17 halftime lead before the game went to the fourth quarter tied 26-all.
Piercen Saint scored 13 points and Gabe Austin netted 10 for Dutton while Chris Arellanos had eight points and Alexander Flores added five.
Leading scorers for Macedonia were Jackson Stringer with 11 points, Kaiden Howard with nine, Tyler Green with seven and Carson Hancock with six.
Hampton Cove 40, Scottsboro (8th-grade) 29 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats fell to Hampton Cover in their season opener.
Scottsboro trailed 8-2, 22-11, 28-22 at the quarter breaks.
Lawson Lee scored seven points and Cooper Harding and Nate Swafford added five each for the Wildcats.
Dutton 42, Flat Rock 21 — At Flat Rock, the Tigers took control early on the way to the victory.
Dutton led 12-4 after one quarter, 21-8 at halftime and 25-15 after three quarters.
Piercen Saint scored 11 points to lead the Tigers while Chris Arellanos had nine, Gabe Austin seven, Jake Johnson six, Aiden Johnson five, Miguel Arellanos two and Alexander Flores two.
Hunter Curtis scored nine points for Flat Rock while Taylor Grider had six and Slayden Shirley had four.
East Limestone 40, Scottsboro (8th-grade) 35 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats fourth-quarter rally attempt fell short against East Limestone.
Lawson Lee scored 10 points for Scottsboro while Cohen Thompson had eight, Nick McKenzie had seven. Antonio Brooks, Cooper Harding and Tristan Neeley had five each.
Plainview 49, Scottsboro (8th-grade) 18 — At Rainsville, the home team built a double-digit first-quarter lead in a win over the Wildcats.
Scottsboro trailed 14-2, 33-4 and 39-16 at the quarter breaks.
Taygan Harris and Ayden Mashburn scored six points each for Scottsboro.
Dutton 30, Flat Rock 20 — At Dutton, the Tigers completed their regular-season sweep of the Vikings with a strong second-half.
The game was tied 8-all at halftime, but Dutton moved in front 22-10 after three quarters.
Gabriel Austin scored 10 point sand Chris Arellanos netted seven for Dutton, which also got five from Piercen Saint and four from Aiden Johnson.
Taylor Grider scored nine points and Slayden Shirley had four for Flat Rock.
