Northeast Alabama Community College head golf coach and Jackson County Sports Hall of Famer Barry Chandler has died.
Chandler, 60, passed away on Saturday after a lengthy illness.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 2:47 am
Northeast Alabama Community College head golf coach and Jackson County Sports Hall of Famer Barry Chandler has died.
Chandler, 60, passed away on Saturday after a lengthy illness.
Chandler was in his second season as NACC golf coach. He was also a former Scottsboro High School and Middle Tennessee State University baseball standout, a former golf pro at Goose Pond Colony and a Class of 2019 inductee into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame.
NACC president David Campbell expressed his and the college’s condolences on social media.
“Barry took over coaching our men and women’s golf teams and did an outstanding job at it,” Campbell said. “The student golfers loved and respected him. He will be missed so much.”
The Alabama Community College Conference also expressed its condolences to Chandler’s family and to NACC.
“The (ACCC) sends its deepest condolences to (NACC) on the passing of Head Golf Coach Barry Chandler,” the conference tweeted of its official Twitter account on Sunday. “May peace and comfort final all family and friends in this time of need.”
Chandler’s funeral service is Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.