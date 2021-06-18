A former Pisgah High School softball standout is transferring closer to home to continue her college playing career.
Leigha Kirby announced via Twitter Wednesday that she is transferring from Chipola Community College in Marianna, Florida to Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
“Excited to announce I will be continuing my education and softball career at Wallace State! Go Lions!” Kirby tweeted.
Kirby played one season at Chipola and was named the Panhandle Conference Pitcher of the Year. She went 6-1 in conference play with a 1.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts. For the season, Kirby was 7-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 70 1/3 innings pitched.
Kirby was the winning pitcher after tossing five innings in relief as Chipola won the Florida College System Activities Association tournament championship to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Tournament in Arizona. The Indians ironically lost to Wallace State in the opening round at nationals and finished 1-2 in the double-elimination tournament.
Kirby pitched for Pisgah for five seasons and was part of two state-title winning teams.
As a junior in 2019, Kirby went 24-6 with two saves with a 3.01 ERA and recording 180 strikeouts in 177 innings pitched on the way to earning Class 3A second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. In the 2019 Class 3A state tournament, Kirby was named the Class 3A state tournament MVP after going 3-0 and allowing only one run over 21 innings in the circle as Pisgah won its second title in three seasons. She was in the circle for the Eagles’ 4-1 state championship game win over Wicksburg.
Kirby’s senior season at Pisgah lasted only 11 games because of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kirby will join former Pisgah teammate Hannah Duncan at Wallace State. Duncan signed with the Lions last winter.
There will now be two players from Jackson County pitching for Wallace State, as Kirby joins a Lions’ pitching staff that also features North Jackson alum Josie Thompson, who went 15-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 105 2/3 innings pitched during the 2021 campaign.
Wallace State finished 55-6 this spring, won the Alabama Community College Conference tournament championship and went 1-2 in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.
