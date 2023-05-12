As the rain kept pouring, the Scottsboro softball team kept pouring on the runs.
The No. 3-ranked Wildcats scored six runs in each of the first two innings of the East Regional’s Class 5A No. 1 State Qualifier Game, blitzing No. 10 Alexandria for a 12-0, mercy-rule shortened five-inning victory Friday morning at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville to advance to 2023 AHSAA Class 5A State Softball Tournament.
It’s Scottsboro’s first state tournament appearance since the 2017 season and its fifth overall.
Scottsboro (36-10-2) plays South Regional No. 2 State Qualifier, which was still to be determined late Friday, in the opening round of the Class 5A State Tournament on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. The Class 5A State Tournament concludes on Thursday with the championship round starting at 1:30 p.m.
“Amazing day for our kids,” said first-year Scottsboro head coach Kevin Thompson, who has now taken Skyline, North Jackson and Scottsboro to state tournament appearances during his seven-year head-coaching career. “We believed in them, they believed in us (coaches). We’re blessed. Excited for them. It’s a great group of kids. Just shows you can accomplish anything if you have faith and believe and trust. We just want to represent North Alabama and Scottsboro High School and Jackson County well.”
The Wildcats’ offensive outburst capped off a perfect 3-0 run through the East Regional. Scottsboro, which outscored regional foes a combined 20-1, opened the regional on Thursday with a 7-1 win over No. 4-ranked Moody before outlasting Southside 1-0 in extra innings Thursday night, scoring the winning run when Shila Wadkins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning.
There was no such drama in Friday’s No. 1 State Qualifier Game, as Scottsboro built a 12-0 lead after two innings while pitcher Anna Stuart Dawson pitched a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts.
Dawson finished 2-0 with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched during the regional while Alyssa Smart totaled 11 strikeouts while tossing a nine-inning shutout against Southside.
“Our pitching was outstanding,” Thompson said. “If we get some runs, we can win ball games.”
Scottsboro’s scoring barrage against Alexandria started with Morgan Perkins, Smart, Kambrie Doss and Austin McNeese all drawing a walk to start the first inning to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Brooklyn McGee then roped a two-run single into left field to up the lead to 3-0, and McNeese scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 Wildcats’ advantage. Lana Emanuel then dropped a double into right field to plate two more runs to push the Scottsboro lead to 6-0.
The Wildcats continued to pour it on in the second inning, getting a leadoff single and a one-out double from Smart and McNeese respectively before both scored when McGee reached on an error. Wadkins followed with an RBI double to plate McGee’s courtesy runner, Kylee Horan, and Wadkins touched home plate on Emanuel’s RBI double to left field. Amaya Whitson followed with an RBI single to right field, and Perkins drove in pinch runner Anna Claire Crocker with an RBI single to cap another six-run inning for the Wildcats.
“You’re coming off a game where you struggle to score one run in nine innings and then you come out in the first inning and score six (runs). That’s big, gets the confidence going,” Thompson said. “We finally hit the ball some. We’d been struggling to hit the ball the last few weeks, but we’d found ways to win. Found a way to win that second game (against Southside). I think that gave us momentum coming into (the Alexandria game). Alexandria is a quality team, so to win like that says a lot. We had to go through Moody, Southside and Alexandria, which was the 5A runner-up last year, and to go through those three teams to get to state is a big accomplishment because they’ve got great teams. Real proud of our kids.”
Winners Bracket Semifinals
Scottsboro 1, Southside 0 (nine innings) — Wadkins was hit by pitch with the bases loaded, driving home pinch runner Caroline Dawson with the winning run as the Wildcats won a marathon matchup with Southside to advance to the East Regional’s Class 5A No. 1 State Qualifier Game.
Both teams missed scoring chances early in the game before Southside loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth. But a comebacker on a bunt to Scottsboro pitcher Smart resulted in a force out at home plate before Smart struck out the next Southside hitter to end the threat. Southside then put two runners on in the top of the seventh, but Scottsboro catcher McGee threw out a would-be base stealer at third to end the inning.
Scottsboro then loaded the bases in the ninth thanks to singles from Kambrie Doss, Smart and Anna Stuart Dawson, which came after McGee’s sacrifice bunt, leading to Wadkins being hit in the shoulder to plate Doss’ pinch runner Caroline Dawson with the winning run.
Smart finished 11 strikeouts in nine innings pitched while allowing seven hits and one walk. She also had two hits while Perkins, Doss, Wadkins and Anna Stuart Dawson had one hit each.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals
Scottsboro 7, Moody 1 — The Wildcats erased an early deficit to open the regional on a winning note.
Down 1-0 after one inning, Scottsboro tied the game in the second when Smart singled and her pinch runner, Grace White, stole second base, went to third on a passed ball and scored on McGee’s RBI sacrifice fly. The Wildcats then took a 4-1 lead in the third inning thanks to Doss’ two-run single and Smart’s RBI sacrifice fly before extending their advantage to 7-1 in the fifth on Doss’ RBI single, Doss scoring on a wild pitch and Wadkins’ RBI single.
Doss finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Smart, Wadkins, Whitson and Ava Grace Long had one hit each and McGee drew two walks.
Anna Stuart Dawson pitched a complete game for Scottsboro, allowing one unearned run on five hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.