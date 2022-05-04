Things were looking good for the North Jackson baseball team after five innings, as the Chiefs held a 3-1 lead in Game 1 over Brooks and its sophomore ace pitcher, Auburn commit Christian Chatterson.
But the final two innings turned nightmarish the final two innings and the bad dream carried over into Game 2 and visiting Brooks swept the Chiefs 10-3 and 13-3 in a Class 4A State Playoffs best-of-three series Friday night at Stevenson Park.
Brooks advanced to host No. 10 Hamilton in a third-round series. Meanwhile, North Jackson’s season finished at 16-16.
“It’s tough way to go out. We’re up and if you win that first Game 1 you like your chances (in the series),” said North Jackson head coach Cole Porter. “We make a big error, walk a guy, making another error and (Brooks) gets rolling.”
The Chiefs trailed 1-0 entering the third inning of Game 1 when Blake Matthews and seniors Dalton Morris and Macklin Guess all singled to load the bases with no outs Carson Smith then drew an RBI walk to tie the game, and Nick Jernigan was then hit by a pitch to force in another run before senior Landon Barnes drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to put North Jackson in front 3-1.
But Brooks (14-13) went back in front with a three-run top of the sixth highlighted by Wallace State signee Kyler Murks’ go-ahead RBI single. The Lions then broke the game open with a six-run, eight-hit top of the seventh inning.
Brooks kept their bats hot entering Game 2, jumping front 3-0 in the first inning and adding another in the third for a 4-0 advantage. North Jackson cut the deficit to 4-1 in the fourth when Jernigan walked and scored on Barnes’ RBI double, but Brooks countered with three runs run in the bottom of the inning. The Chiefs pulled within 7-3 in the top of the fifth when Morris walked and scored on an error and Macklin Guess was hit by a pitch and scored on Smith’s RBI groundout. Brooks responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth before scoring five runs in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule.
North Jackson was coming off a state semifinal appearance a year ago, loses three seniors from this year’s second-round squad. The Chiefs routinely started five to six sophomores.
“It was a good season. It’s hard to look at that way because you want to keep going, but two losses (in the playoffs) doesn’t make it a bad year,” Porter said. “We’ll get to work on next season. Got a good group coming back. Got some good ones we’ve got to replace, guys that have been starting for a lot of years. We need some leadership among those sophomores to step up.”
