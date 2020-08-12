The 2020 high school football season begins in just over a week with all six local teams in action.
Two local teams, Woodville and Section, officially start their seasons in Week 0, which features both regular season games and preseason scrimmages.
Section hosts Collinsville on Friday, Aug. 21 while Woodville hosts Ider that same night in new head coach Tyler Vann’s debut as Panthers coach. Meanwhile, North Jackson, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Scottsboro will get their feet wet with jamboree scrimmages.
NSM will travel to Cedar Bluff to take part in a multi-team jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 20. NSM scrimmages Sand Rock at 5:30 p.m. and Spring Garden at 6:15.
On Aug. 21, North Jackson will host last year’s Class 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove while Scottsboro travels to Odenville to face St. Clair County and Pisgah travels to Remlap in Blount County to take on Southeastern. All three of those jamborees start at 7 p.m.
All six local teams will be participating in regular-season games on Aug. 28. The schedule for Week 1 has Madison Academy at Scottsboro, Valley Head at Section, Pisgah and Sand Rock, North Jackson at Whitwell (Tennessee) and Woodville at NSM.
The Woodville-NSM game was added to the schedule last month after NSM’s game at Dade County was canceled because the start of high school football in Georgia was delayed because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
