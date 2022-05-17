The Skyline softball team may have used a different method, but the result was the same — another trip to the Class 1A State Softball Tournament.
After lighting up the scoreboard on the way to being the North Regional’s No. 1 State Qualifier in 2021, Skyline leaned more on pitching and defense to accomplish that same goal during the 2022 North Regional.
No. 4-ranked Skyline (28-16) posted wins over Belgreen 7-0, Cherokee 12-2 and No 3 Waterloo 2-0 during the North Regional at Coffee O’Neal Park in Florence last Thursday and Friday.
“Last year we scored like 36 runs in three games and just kind over overwhelmed teams (at the regional), but this time our pitching and our defense kind of made the difference,” said Skyline head coach Slade Bellomy. “We didn’t hit the ball all that well. We did have timely hits, but nothing like last year. But we’re glad we can lean on (pitching and defense) to win when we’re not hitting as good.”
In the No. 1 State Qualifier Game victory over Waterloo, Bellomy said four defensive plays the Vikings made “dictated how the game turned out.”
Skyline catcher Jayla Ross picked off two Waterloo runners, Sage Lewis made a diving catch of a ball near first base and Audra Bellomy pump faked a throw to first base on a Waterloo grounder and tagged out a Waterloo runner at third base.
Meanwhile, the Vikings got a complete-game shutout from Olivia Treece in the circle. The sophomore left-hander held Waterloo to one hit, three walks and a hit by pitch while recording eight strikeouts.
Skyline took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Audra Bellomy singled and scored on Treece’s RBI triple before adding a run in the fifth when Lewis walked and scored on Ella Dean’s RBI single. Bellomy and Dean finished with two hits each.
Skyline opened the tournament with a 7-0 win over Belgreen. The Vikings held a slim 1-0 lead entering the fifth before scoring six runs to take command.
Ross finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI triple and Treece had two double and an RBI for the Vikings while Audra Bellomy had an RBI triple, Sage Lewis had a two-run single, Dean had two hits and Brinlee Potts had an RBI sacrifice fly. Treece got the win in the circle, allowing four hits and two walks while recording out 11 strikeouts.
The Vikings then defeated Cherokee 12-2. After trailing 2-0 after one inning, Skyline rallied in front 3-2 in the top of the second inning before tacking on four runs in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Dacey Allen pitched a complete game to earn the win in the circle for the Vikings. The senior right-hander allowed just one hit and two walks while recording six strikeouts. At the plate, Potts went 3-for-4 and finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and Treece doubled, singled twice and walked while Lewis singled and walked and Ross, Blakely Stucky and Audra Bellomy all singled.
