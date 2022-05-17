The Skyline softball team was the Class 1A North Regional No. 1 State Qualifier after going 3-0. Pictured (left to right) are Ella Dean, Brinlee Potts, Blakely Stucky, Autumn Keeton, Dacey Allen, Olivia Treece, Jayla Ross and Trinity Skipper. Standing are Carley Knight, Audra Bellomy, Gracie Rowell, Sage Lewis, Brinna Wilson, Summer Johnson, Bailey Talley and Lauren Woodall.