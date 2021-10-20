The Scottsboro cross country program posted several solid finishes during the Coach Wood Invitational in Whiteside, Georgia on Saturday.
Scottsboro finished third out of 30 teams in the varsity boys championship division with a team score of 152, just 10 points back of team-title winner Mill Creek (Georgia).
Evan Hill led the WIldcats with a 12th-place finish (15:48.10) while Stephen Jones was 26th (16:10.47), Reese Bell 37th (16:19.83), Rex Green 44th (16:22.57), Zach Avenel 60th (16:32.08), Ridge Wells 168th (17:36.08) and Hamilton Richardson 169th (17:36.18).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished 13th out of 30 teams in the varsity girls championship division race with a team score of 339.
Ally Campbell finished 37th (19:19.96) for Scottsboro while Emma Bradford was 49th (19:39.48), Maddie Gossett 59th (19:52.00), Smith Bradford 110th (20:54.83), Mia Martin 124th (21:08.70), Cambree Bradford 129th (21:14.44), Mabry Bonsall 133rd (21:15.51) and Lauren Paradise 167th (21:44.30).
Scottsboro finished 11th in the junior varsity boys championship race with 305 points.
Josh Hill led Scottsboro with an 11th-place finish (17:46.79) while Cameron Estes was 37th (18:19.02), Johny Felix 87th (18:57.26), Cole Synder 103rd (19:12.67), Mcgee Kilgore 126th (19:28.25), Brady Strickland 138th (19:37.37), Russell Patton 164th (19:56.49), Luke Barber 166th (19:59.36) and Wilson Hill 190th (20:21.23).
Scottsboro also placed 13th in the junior varsity girls division with 392 points.
Banks Bradford finished 22nd (22:12.71) for Scottsboro while Addison Joose was 83rd (23:19.40), Shelton Linville 98th (23:34.53), Lauren Judge 121st (23:54.04), McCall Chandler 133rd (24:03.44), Sera Laney 165th (24:37.01) and Collins Bradford 224th (25:48.19)
Scottsboro closes the regular season by hosting the Last Chance Invitational at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions at SHS on Thursday. The varsity girls race is set for 5 p.m. with the varsity boys race following at 5:30 p.m.
Randolph Invitational — Scottsboro had runners compete in the Randolph Invitational last Thursday at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park.
Scottsboro finished third in the girls two-mile race with 64 points, eight back of Lawrence County, while finishing sixth in the boys two-mile race with a team score of 134.
Lela Moser finished sixth (15:20.85) and Natalie Mir placed 10th (15:43.19) to lead Scottsboro in the girls two-mile race while Bailey Hixon was 18th (16:36.90), Brooklyn Chastain 26th (17:05.78), Ava Selby 27th (17:06.26), Toulla Bucklin 35th (17:54.12), Audrey Stokes 43rd (18:34.73), Kiana Lenox 45th (18:37.05), Avery Earnest 49th (18:43.24), Layla Goff 50th (18:45.28), Ariel Freeman 51st (18:45.73), Madison Quinn 56th (18:58.61), Janet Vincente 62nd (20:06.09) and Katy Gamble 68th (21:06.74).
Axl Hastings led the Wildcats in the boys two-mile race with a 23rd-place finish (13:27.12) while Will Paradise was 24th (13:31.16), Andrew Barber 25th (13:36.91), Ismael Felix 30th (13:46.25), Hunt Holland 32nd (13:53.41), Armando Camacho 34th (13:58.89), Keyton Allen 36th (14:03.95), Brady Turner 45th (14:14.22), McGowan Holt 53rd (14:34.45), Sawyer McWilliams 55th (14:35.35), Craft Sanders 60th (14:54.40), Josh Laney 63rd (14:59.07), Hogan Richardson 66th (15:08.16), Aidan Allred 78th (16:26.53) and Eli Strickland 90th (17:57.70)
In the Boys 5K race, Scottsboro’s Brody Williams finished 204th (21:11.19) while River Green was 241st (22:17.67).
