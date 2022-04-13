The North Sand Mountain fishing team won the Alabama Student-Angler Bass Fishing Association’s Class 3A-under title during the ASABFA’s Lake Guntersville Tournament.
The tournament, an ASABFA Classic Qualifying tournament, was fished Saturday out of Goose Pond in Scottsboro.
NSM took the top spot in the small-school division on the strength of top-four angler-duo finishes from Logan Haswell and Braden Hill and Kade Davis and Greyson Davis.
Haswell and Hill finished third overall with a five-fish catch of 17.26 pounds. The NSM duo weighed in five smallmouth bass, their biggest tipping the scale at 3.77 pounds.
Meanwhile, Kade Davis and Greyson Davis finished fourth with five fish weighing 17.12 pounds, including a 4.16-pounder.
Also for NSM, Kolton Cooper and Jace Shankles finished 70th with three fishing weighing 5.89 pounds while Avery Cooper and Sadie Sanders were 94th with two fish weighing 3.56 pounds and Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates were 114th with two fish weighing 2.51 pounds.
Pisgah finishes third; Smith/Clark take the top spot — The Pisgah anglers finished third in the 3A-under division.
Bode Smith and Kolby Clark won the tournament with a five-fish total of 20.36 pounds. The duo also had the tournament’s big fish as Smith landed a 9.14-pounder. Clark, who attends Scottsboro and fishes for Scottsboro during B.A.S.S. high school league events, is permitted by ASABFA to fish for Pisgah in ASABFA evens since Pisgah is the school closest to his school zone.
Pisgah’s Brayden Long and Jaxon Byrd finished 45th with four fish weighing 9.02 pounds while Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips were 112th with one fish weight 2.57 pounds.
