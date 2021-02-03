The postseason has yet to start, but the North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team picked up a postseason type win Monday night.
Class 2A No. 3-ranked NSM went on the road and downed 3A No. 2 Fyffe 68-58 at Fyffe High School.
The win, the NSM’s 20th of the season, improved the Bison to 2-0 against Fyffe this season. NSM defeated the Red Devils in the Sand Mountain Tournament 87-64 back in December.
Monday’s win was made the more impressive considering Fyffe had not lost in over a month and that NSM was playing without starting point guard Luke Maples, who missed the game with injury that coach Cole Hicks said won’t keep him out of the lineup long.
Russ Marr and Derek Bearden closed with 25 and 21 points respectively for NSM, which also got six each from Josh Palmer and Drue Carlton and four each from Lake Bell and Noah Helton.
Parker Godwin scored 21 points for Fyffe (18-4) while Xavier Works netted 12 and Brody Dalton added 10.
The game was tied 14-all after one quarter, but NSM led 35-31 at halftime and 52-45 after three quarters.
Section 71, New Hope 45 — At Section, the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Lions outscored visiting New Hope 26-11 in the second quarter Monday night on the way to sweeping the season series with the 4A Indians.
Section (17-10) led 18-9 after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 44-20 at halftime. The Lions led 56-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Logan Patterson scored 21 points and Alex Guinn netted 13 to lead the Lions, who also got eight points each from Jacob Cooper and Drake McCutchen and five each from Jared Reed and Dominik Blair.
Wyatt Bolden scored 11 points for New Hope (10-9) while Duvine Beebe and Austin Smith had seven each.
Woodville 50, Crossville 43 — At Crossville, Class 1A Woodville completed a season sweep of the 5A Lions with Monday’s win.
Woodville (12-8) led 11-6 after one quarter and 22-13 at halftime before extending its lead to 36-24 after three quarters.
Damien Benson scored a game-high 17 points for the Panthers while Caleb Dolberry netted 14 and Jackson Peek added 12. Quentin Chapman led Crossville with 16 points.
Pisgah 75, Collinsville 69 — At Collinsville, Pisgah held off the home team’s second-half rally attempt Monday night to sweep the teams’ season series.
Pisgah (6-11) led 16-15, 34-24 and 51-48 at the quarter breaks.
Jacob Hendricks and Zach Cornelison scored 21 and 17 points respectively for the Eagles, who also got 11 from Brody Parker, eight each from Rhyan Barrett and Parker Law and five from Jett Jeffery.
Colton Willis scored a game-high 40 points, including 31 in the second half, for Collinsville (5-13).
