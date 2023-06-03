The Scottsboro soccer team spent much of the season as a ranked team while battling it out with other state heavyweights in a loaded Class 5A Area 7.
Several of the players that helped the Wildcats enjoy a solid season have received some state-wide recognition, as five Scottsboro players were named first-team all-state, second-team all-state or all-state honorable mention for the Class 5A Boys All-State Soccer Team.
The team was voted on by the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches.
Freshman goal keeper Cole Raeuchle was a Class 5A first-team all-state selection after a season in which he recorded 141 saves and five clean sheets (shutouts). He also had one assist.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro senior left back Wilson Hill, junior center midfielder Lorenzo Chessa and junior center back/center midfielder Juan Tomas were second-team all-state picks.
Chessa scored a team-leading 19 goals along with 12 assists for the Wildcats. Tomas had six goals, four assists and 184 tackles/blocks/clearances while Hill recorded one goal, two assists and 171 tackles/blocks/clearances.
Sophomore center midfielder Marcos Francisco was all-state honorable mention after tallying six goals, six assists and 108 tackles/blocks/clearances.
