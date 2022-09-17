Peek

Sam Peek (1) runs behind blockers Jayce Hucks, Will Kimbrough and Shane Hughes during Woodville's 58-26 win over Vina Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The wait was longer than Matt Sanders would have preferred, but the feeling was just as sweet for him and his Woodville football team.

The Panthers notched their first victory in Sanders’ one-plus year as head coach, ending the program’s 14-game losing streak with a dominant 58-26 win over visiting Vina Friday night at Frazier Field in Woodville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.