The wait was longer than Matt Sanders would have preferred, but the feeling was just as sweet for him and his Woodville football team.
The Panthers notched their first victory in Sanders’ one-plus year as head coach, ending the program’s 14-game losing streak with a dominant 58-26 win over visiting Vina Friday night at Frazier Field in Woodville.
As time expired and the teams on their way to midfield for the handshake line, Sanders got a congratulatory hug, which may or may not have been a set up, before getting a celebratory ice-water bucket dousing.
“It was cold — I couldn’t breathe,” Sanders said, “but it felt good.”
The win was Woodville’s first victory since a 34-28 triumph over Section in Week 10 of the 2020 season. The Panthers went 0-10 in Sanders’ first season, a year in which the Panthers had around 15 players. But the second-year coach worked to bolster the roster numbers in the offseason and said the Friday’s win was another signal of what they’re building.
“It’s been a long (time coming),” he said. “To see these guys come out, never quit last year. Last week, got it handed to us. They preserved. We had our powwow after (the Appalachian) loss, and I think they got the message. You could tell a difference in the preparation this week. Hats off to these guys. We’ve got to do our job every play and go have fun. I think that’s what they did tonight.”
Woodville (1-3) opened the game with a 73-yard run from Ace Weaver and led 6-0 after Sam Peek’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Vina (0-3), which saw its losing streak extended to 16, tied the game at 6-all on its ensuing possession. But Woodville scored four unanswered touchdowns, taking a 20-6 lead after one quarter — Peek had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Richard Rosas — before upping its lead to 36-12 by halftime after Peek’s third touchdown run of the first half, a 22-yarder, and his 44-yard touchdown pass to Rosas, who made a one-handed catch over his shoulder and broke away from the defender to reach the end zone. Weaver scored the two-point conversion after each of those second-quarter touchdowns.
Vina pulled within 36-20 early in the third quarter, but DeShawn Billions’ 4-yard touchdown run and Peek’s two-point conversion upped the Panthers’ advantage to 44-20 with 2:03 left in the third quarter. Peek scored his fourth rushing touchdown on a 10-yard run with 8:34 remaining in the game before Weaver took a shovel pass from Peek 36 yards to the end zone and added the two-point conversion for the Panthers’ final score of the night.
The 58 points were the second most points Woodville has scored in a game during its program’s 17-season history.
“This offense, if we block like we’re supposed to, it’s built for us,” Sanders said. “That’s what our offense could be if we continue to get better.”
Peek finished with 309 total yards, rushing for 216 yards on 21 carries while completing 11 of 18 passes for 193 yards. Weaver caught nine passes for 140 yards and also rushed for 95 yards while Billons ran for 29 yards and Rosas caught two passes for 53 yards.
Sanders said he is hopeful the Panthers saw Friday what the coaches have longed believed they are capable of.
“The confidence has just not been there,” he said. “I’m hoping this helps with that. We’ve got to keep growing. I’ve seen so much growth in these guys. We’ve just got to keep moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.