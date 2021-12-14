Prior to the start of the 2021-22 indoor track and field season, Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson predicted Scottsboro junior pole vaulter Maddox Hamm would soon own the state indoor pole vault record.
It only took two meets for that prediction to prove true.
Hamm set the new indoor state record with a vault of 17 feet, one inch during Saturday’s Holiday Invitational #2 at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Hamm hit the mark on his first try. He then narrowly missed clearing 17-06 on three attempts.
“It was just a matter of time,” Robinson said. “I really think we would’ve cleared 17-06 (on the vault) he cleared (17-01)…he’s not done setting this record. There’s no telling what he’s going to do.”
Hamm won the Class 5A outdoor pole vault state title as an eighth-grader in 2019 and the 2021 Class 6A outdoor state title as a sophomore while finishing second in the 2021 indoor state meet.
“He’s a student of his sport. He knows his craft and is willing to put the time in on it,” Robinson said. “He’s a whole lot of fun to watch.”
Hamm wasn’t the only Wildcat to top the medal stand on Saturday.
Auburn signee Rex Green won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.26 while Evan Hill ran a time of 4:20.54 to finish first in the 1600.
Meanwhile, Stephen Jones (9:35.83) was the runner-up in the 3200 while Zach Avenel (4:26.02) finished fourth in the 1600. Scottsboro also got a fourth-place finish from Brodie Williams, Avenel, Ridge Wells and Green in the 4x400-meter relay (3:36.01).
In the varsity girls division, Ally Campbell had Scottsboro’s best finish with a fourth-place finish in the 1600. Her time was 5:32.04. The Wildcats also got Top-10 finishes from the 4x400-meter relay team of Smith Bradford, Emma Bradford, Cambree Bradford and Lauren Paradise, who finished eighth (4:30.39), and from Emma Bradford, who finished ninth in the 3200 (11:58.80).
Scottsboro almost did not compete in Saturday’s meet because of the inclement weather in the forecast that morning. But Scottsboro principal Brad Dudley monitored the situation, Robinson said, then gave the go-ahead for the Wildcats to leave later but in time to make the afternoon meet.
“It would’ve been real easy for him to just cancel it and say we’re not going, but Coach Dudley stayed on the situation and kept up with the weather,” Robinson said. “He talked with the EMA people and he told us to stay on standby, and when the weather looked like we could go, he let us go. If we cancel a meet, that’s 20% percent of our (indoor) season that we can’t reschedule. Me and all the kids were really grateful and appreciative of Coach Dudley for doing that.”
Here are Scottsboro’s results from the Holiday Invitational:
GIRLS
60-meter dash
72. Lauren Paradise (8.81)
144. Lana Emanuel (9.91)
153. Chloe Lamonica (10.44)
400-meter dash
79. Natalie Mir (1:11.40)
125. Chloe Lamonica (1:23.89)
800-meter run
12. Cambree Bradford (2:33.29)
13. Smith Bradford (2:36.13)
16. Mabry Bonsall (2:37.25)
1600-meter run
4. Ally Campbell (5:32.04)
35. Banks Bradford (6:06.67)
3200-meter run
9. Emma Bradford (11:58.80)
4x400-meter relay
8. Smith Bradford, Emma Bradford, Cambree Bradford, Lauren Paradise (4:30.39)
18. Ally Campbell, Chloe Lamonica, Natalie Mir, Banks Bradford (4:55.00)
Long Jump
23. Lauren Paradise (14-5)
65. Lana Emanuel (11-7.75)
Shot Put
31. Emily Fortson (26-10)
70. Collins Bradford (19-7)
BOYS
60-meter dash
123. Alex Avenel (8.00)
400-meter dash
56. Brody Williams (56.21)
58. Alex Avenel (56.26)
109. McGowan Holt (1:01.19)
121. Luke Barber (1:03.46)
800-meter dash
1. Rex Green (1:56.26)
14. Ridge Wells (2:06.86)
31. Cameron Estes (2:10.32)
70. River Green (2:26.61)
1600-meter run
1. Evan Hill (4:20.54)
4. Zach Avenel (4:26.02)
59. Mcgee Kilgore (5:10.13)
3200-meter run
2. Stephen Jones (9:35.83)
20. Hamilton Richardson (10:24.76)
4x400-meter relay
4. Brodie Williams, Zach Avenel, Ridge Wells, Rex Green (3:36.01)
19. Alex Avenel, Cameron Estes, Mcgee Kilgore, Luke Barber (4:01.08)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (17-1)
Shot Put
31. Hudson Tubbs (37-1)
57. Brady Shaw Killen (32-7.5)
