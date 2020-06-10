A popular annual fishing tournament returns to Scottsboro this weekend.
The annual Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash will be held Friday through Sunday on Lake Guntersville.
The Scottsboro stop on the Big Bass Splash tournament circuit is typically scheduled for late March each year, but was postponed and rescheduled for this weekend because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The tournament features hourly weigh-ins at Goose Pond Colony with payouts each hour. Hourly payouts, which will total $148,050 for the entire tournament, will range from $200 to $1,500 for the 15 heaviest bass weighed in each hour from the 7-8 a.m. hour through the 1-2 p.m. hour at Goose Pond Bait and Tackle. There are also $1,000 prizes each day for the first angler to bring in fish that weigh exactly, three, four or five pounds.
The top overall winner — the angler who catches the heaviest fish during the three-day competition — wins a Triton 19 TrX fishing boat. The runner-up receives $2,500, the third-place finisher receives $2,000, the fourth-place finisher receives $1,500 and the fifth-place finisher receives $1,000. The awards ceremony begins Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Dan Beddingfield of Owens Crossroads in Madison County was last year’s grand prize winner. He weighed in an 11-pounder, which netted him a 2019 Triton TrX Boat.
The entry fee is $160 to fish one day, $210 to fish two days and $260 to fish three days. Proceeds raised during the Big Bass Splash benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.
In-person registration will be held Thursday from noon-8 p.m. at Goose Pond Bait and Tackle and from 5-6 a.m. each morning of the tournament. Fishing begins at 6 a.m. each day.
