The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team picked up its high-scoring ways right where it left off last season during its 2020-21 season opener.
The Bison shot 57% from the field, including 69% from 2-point range, on the way to a 98-39 victory at Gaston Tuesday night.
NSM (1-0) raced out to a 40-10 lead after one quarter before leading 61-23 at halftime and 88-30 after three quarters.
Luke Maples totaled 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Russ Marr had 18 points, seven assists, three steals and five drawn charges for the Bison while Chandler Sullivan had a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds. Drue Carlton recorded 11 points and five steals and Noah Helton had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Josh Palmer netted nine points and Kaden Brown had seven.
Nick Lewis scored 14 points for Gaston (0-2).
Skyline 64, Collinsville 57 — At Skyline, the Vikings stayed undefeated by picking up a win over Class 3A Collinsville Tuesday night.
Skyline (3-0) trailed 16-11 after one quarter before taking a 30-21 lead at halftime. The Vikings led 48-37 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored a game-high 21 points for Skyline while Jaylon Clements netted 18 and Matt Burton added 14.
Collinsville (0-1) got 18 points each from Billy Briggs and Colton Wills and 14 from Jacob Jones.
Plainview 79, Section 49 — At Section, visiting Plainview took control for the start to hand the Lions’ their first loss of the season.
Plainview (3-1), which also holds wins over Class 7A teams Austin and Huntsville, bolted to a 31-6 lead after one quarter and was in front 46-18 at halftime and 64-36 after three quarters.
Alex Guinn and Logan Patterson scored 15 points each for Section while Jacob Cooper had seven points and Dominik Blair added five. Cooper suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of the game, and a timeline for his return to the lineup is not yet known.
Jonah Williams sank seven 3-pointers and closed with 30 points for Plainview, which made 15 treys for the game and while shooting 15-of-19 from 2-point range. The Bears also got 12 points from Jacob Henderson, 11 from Dylan Haymon and 10 from Luke Smith.
Wednesday
St. Clair County 53, Section 50 — At Odenville, St. Clair County rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lions.
Section (2-2) led 16-10, 30-25 and 47-38 at the quarter breaks before St. Clair County outscored the Lions 15-3 in the fourth quarter.
Alex Guinn scored 22 points while Logan Patterson netted 20 for Section.
Gatlin Daniel and Kaeden Pennington scored 13 points each for Class 5A St. Clair County (2-2) while Ian Newland added 12.
