A Woodville High School alum is taking over the baseball program at DAR.
The Marshall County high school announced earlier this summer that Jacob Maynard has been promoted to head coach after spending five seasons as assistant with the program.
“I’m really excited,” Maynard said. “The only way I knew to play was to play hard and give 100 percent. That’s how I coach. That’s what I’m going to expect from the players because that’s what they’re going to get from me.”
Maynard graduated from Woodville in 2010. He played basketball and baseball at Woodville, was the school’s first starting quarterback during its inaugural football season in 2006, and later played college baseball at Faulkner University in Montgomery.
Maynard began teaching and coaching at DAR in 2015 and along with his baseball duties has also served as wide receivers coach for the DAR football team. He will continue to serve in that role.
In baseball, Maynard worked on coach Chris Hicks’ coaching staff for the past five seasons and said the veteran coach taught him about what it takes to lead a program.
“When I first came out of college, I thought being a head coach was just X’s and O’s,” Maynard said. “But he really showed me a lot, showed me the other side to it, the side that people don’t know about.”
DAR lost two key players from its lineup during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic shortened 2020 season, but the Patriots will return three three-year starters on its 2021 team that will feature a “good mix” of experience and newcomers, Maynard said.
DAR reached the playoffs during the 2017 season — that was DAR’s first playoff berth in 16 years — and won a playoff series in 2019, but the Patriots did so as an area runner-up. Maynard wants DAR, which plays the next two seasons in Class 4A Area 14 against North Jackson, Madison County and New Hope, to be a perennial area championship contender.
“We want to win area championships,” he said. “We’re in a tough area — North Jackson is good year in and year out and now New Hope and Madison County, good ball teams, are in there. But (winning area) is the goal. We want to win area and go from there.”
Maynard and his wife, Katie, recently had their first child, three-month old Caroline. Maynard found out that he was being promoted to DAR’s head-coaching position the day before his daughter was born.
“That was an exciting couple of days for sure,” Maynard said.
