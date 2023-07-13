The seventh time was the charm for Seth Foshee.
After being close on six previous tries, Foshee took the top spot in the 2023 Goose Pond Colony Golf Invitational.
Foshee shot a two-round 7-under par 137 to win the title by six strokes during last weekend’s event.
The North Jackson alum and former Mississippi College golfer shot a 3-under 69 in Round 1 on Saturday at the Goose Pond Plantation Course before carding a 4-under par 68 at the Goose Pond Lake Course on Sunday.
Chris Hancock was the runner-up in the championship division, shooting a two-round 1-under par 143 (72-71) and finishing one shot in front of three-time defending champion Thomas Looney, who entered the tournament having won six of the last eight invitational titles. Looney entered the 2023 tournament having won every GPC Invitational in which he played before shooting a 72 in each round to finish at even par 144.
Rounding out the championship division were John Austin Dolberry fourth (72-74-146), Levi Shelton fifth (77-71-148) and JB Sandlin sixth (76-73-149).
Regular Flight ‘A’ Division — Jody Wooten won the GPC Invitational’s Regular Flight “A” division after shooting a 1-under par 143. Wooten, the runner-up in division last year, shot a 1-under par 71 in Round 1 on Saturday before carding an even-par 72 in Round 2 on Sunday. Rickey Whitehead finished second with a two-round 150 (76-74) while Ben Bryant was third with a 153 (76-77), Ethan Roberts fourth with a 154 (75-79), Brian Jones fifth with a 154 (76-78) and Will Harrington sixth with a 155 (77-78).
Regular Flight ‘B’ Division — Zach Belvin took the top spot in the Flight “B” Division with a two-round score of 151. After shooting a 7-over par 79 and trailing by one shot after Round 1, Belvin shot an even par 72 to win the division by one shot over Buckner Anderson, who shot a 1-under par 71 in Round 2 after shooting a 9-over 81 in Round 1. Connor Hooper finished third with a two-round 153 (79-74) while James Parrett was fourth with a 154 (78-76), Cecil Yates fifth with a 157 (78-79), Bubba Smith sixth with a 157 (81-76), Keith Matthews seventh with a 163 (80-83) and Daran Anderson eighth with a 166 (78-88).
Regular Flight ‘C’ Division — Gannon Pointer took the “C” division’s top spot with a two-round score of 163. He shot an 85 in Round 1 before turning in a 6-over par 78 in Round 2 to erase a three-shot deficit and win the division. Scott Matthews was the runner-up in the division with a two-round score of 164 (86-78) while Jeff Owens (83-82), Preston Drain (84-81) and Hunter Hill (84-81) all shot a 165. Maury Conner followed in sixth place with a 166 (84-82) while Ben Wooten finished seventh with a 167 (82-85) and Bob Reid was eighth with a 174 (86-88).
Senior ‘A’ Division — Daryl Grisham shot a 10-under 62 in Round 1 at the Goose Pond Plantation on Saturday and a 3-under par 69 at the Goose Pond Lake Course on Sunday to win the Senior “A” Division with a two-round score of 13-under par 131. Danny Hancock finished second with a 142 (69-73) while Larry Clark was third with a 144 (72-72), Alan Looney fourth with a 148 (74-74) and Ed Garner fifth with a 149 (72-77).
Senior ‘B’ Division — Bobby Talley took the top spot with a two-round score of 158. He shot a 78 in Round 1 and an 80 in Round 2 to hold over second-place finish Jack Lovelady, who finished with a two-round score of 160 (81-79). James Kean also shot a 160 (80-80) while Danny Bridges shot a 161 (80-81).
