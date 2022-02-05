The North Jackson varsity girls basketball team won a thriller in its regular-season home finale.
Arielle Haynes’ scored the game-winning basket in the closing seconds to lift the Chiefs to a 60-59 win over visiting North Sand Mountain Tuesday night.
North Jackson (5-16) trailed 17-10, 30-20 and 47-44 at the quarter breaks before taking a 58-56 lead late in the fourth quarter. Seventh-grader Madison Renfro sank a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining to put NSM in front 59-58, but on the ensuing North Jackson possession, Haynes scored on a putback with 2.6 seconds left to put the Chiefs in front 60-59. NSM missed a shot from near half-court as time expired.
Haynes finished with 14 points for North Jackson. Tyra Smith led the Chiefs with 20 points, including 15 in the second half and eight in the fourth quarter. Camryn Case added six points for North Jackson and Sarah Garner had four.
Renfro scored 14 points, Ashley Shrader netted 12 points and Kam Patterson added 11 for NSM (7-17), which also got eight from Kolbie Bobo, five each from Emily Middlebrooks and Kayden Reyes and four from Ella Spurgin.
Brindlee Mountain 63, Woodville 49 — At Woodville, visiting Brindlee Mountain spoiled the Panthers regular-season home finale Tuesday night.
Woodville (10-12) trailed 17-14, 37-31 and 50-42 at the quarter breaks.
Jessica Sirten led Woodville with 18 points while Lannah Grace Beard netted 10, Alexis Brown added six and Molly Gifford had five.
Thursday
Skyline 76, North Jackson 20 — At Skyline, the No. 1-ranked and defending Class 1A state champion Vikings closed out the regular season with a win over a county rival.
Skyline (22-8), which made 13 3-pointers, led 25-7, 49-10 and 64-18 at the quarter breaks.
Kaina King scored 19 points, Gracie Rowell netted 17 and Blakely Stucky added 14 for the Vikings, who also got eight from Lexie Stucky, six each from Audra Bellomy and Kenzie Manning, four from Brinlee Potts and two from Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Bailey Abernathy scored five points for North Jackson (5-17).
Pisgah 70, Collinsville 41 — At Collinsville, Class 2A No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Pisgah claimed its 10th straight win by completing a season sweep of Class 3A No. 7 Collinsville.
Pisgah (25-3) built a 21-11 lead after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 37-23 at halftime and 54-36 after three quarters.
Four Eagles scored in double figures. Kallie Tinker scored a game-high 16 points for Pisgah, which also got 14 from Molly Heard and 14 and 11 points respectively from eighth-graders Piper Anderson and Paisley Patalas.
Rylee Tillery scored 12 points and Tyla Tatum added 10 for Collinsville (17-10).
Oxford 64, Scottsboro 54 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats suffered just their third home loss of the season.
Scottsboro (15-11) led 17-13 after one quarter before falling behind 31-27 at halftime and 52-43 after three quarters.
Audrey Holland led the Wildcats with 22 points while Lexie Bennett and Adair Holland scored 11 points each and Jadaya Edmondson had eight.
Xai Whitefield scored a game-high 26 points for Oxford (21-4).
