The Pisgah cross country teams defended their home turf in style on Saturday.
The Eagles swept the team championships for the Small School (Class 1A-3A) Girls and Boys Races during the annual Pisgah Invitational at Pisgah’s course near CampToKnowHim.
“To win your home meet is big. We talked all week about defending our home turf,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree. “We knew it would be tough because of the teams running. Holly Pond, Sand Rock and upstart Sylvania and Fyffe have given us fits all season so far.”
The Pisgah girls won with a winning low score of 32, 17 points better than runner-up Sylvania (49), which had the race’s overall winner in Leianna Currie (24:18.61). Holly Pond (50) finished third while Sand Rock (108) was fourth and Plainview (124) was fifth.
Pisgah’s five-scoring runners all posted Top-12 finishes. Rylee Bell (24:45.72) and Nevaeh Evans (24:46.49) finished third and fourth respectively for Pisgah while Kayana Stewart was ninth (26:11.29), Emma Sisk 10th (26:12.77) and Katie Edwards 12th (26:13.05).
Also for the Eagles, Destiny Lewis finished 17th (27:46.46) while Kimberly Miller 25th (30:06.84), Laily Brown 26th (30:28.76) and Annalisse Barnnhill 35th (32:50.38).
Meanwhile, the Pisgah boys won their second straight race — the Eagles won the Scottsboro Black & Gold Classic’s Small School Race on Aug. 28 — by edging Holly Pond by seven points for the top spot. Pisgah closed with a winning low score of 45, followed by Holly Pond (52) second, Sand Rock (83) third, Plainview (118) fourth and Lindsay Lane fifth (121).
Pisgah had four of the Top-7 finishers and five of the Top-18. Tristan Little was Pisgah’s top-finisher, placing fourth with a time of 19:23.49. Mason Overdear finished sixth (20:22.72) and Bob Johnson was seventh (20:26.82) for the Eagles while Brodie Overdear was 15th (21:33.72) and Brodie Ferguson 18th (21:51.11).
Also for Pisgah, Emanuel Elizondo placed 21st (22:00.21) while Koen Smith was 22nd (22:20.48), Bryant Overdear 33rd (23:07.68), Jake Smith 35th (23:20.39), Ethan Smith 37th (23:34.76), Landon Shaver 47th (25:05.65) and Alex Elizondo 66th (30:20.16).
In the Girls 2-Mile Race, Kendye Givens finished 39th (19:42.10) while Addyson Barnett was 41st (20:07.05). Tristan Hutson finished 45th (17:51.62) in the Boys 2-Mile Race.
Section — The Section boys cross country team finished eighth in the Pisgah Invitational’s Small School (Class 1A-3A) Boys Race with a team score of 208.
Koda Moore paced the Lions with a 24th-place finish (22:17.21) while Alex Miguel was 54th (26.20.82), Giovanny Vega 61st (28:28.79), Cogan McCutchen 64th (29:40.29) and Brayden Bell 65th (30:05.28).
For the Section girls, JoAnna Newsom finished 38th (34:23.29) while Sammie White was 41st (36:54.47) and Hadley Crawford 42nd (35:54.65).
In the Girls 2-Mile Race, Taylor Bell finished 16th for the Lions (16:22.30) while Kerby Brooks was 27th (17:55.24), Ava Barnes 29th (18:01.34) and Ellie Reed 44th (21:11.64). Diego Miguel finished 24th (15:17.97) for Section in the Boys 2-Mile Race while Piercen Saint was 48th (18:28.69)
NSM — North Sand Mountain’s Lane Gamble posted the best individual finish among Jackson County runners.
Gamble finished third with a time of 19:05.11.
Also for the Bison, Branson Bearden finished 48th (25:38.99).
In the Girls 2-Mile Race, Paisley Pritchett finished 24th (17:15.19) while Kaden Reyes was 28th (17:58.02). Eli Crump placed 26th (15:34.51) in the Boys 2-Mile Race.
Skyline — Katie Roach finished 20th (29:15.23) in the Small School Girls Race for the Vikings while Nathan Palmieri finished 55th (26:23.49) in the boys race.
North Jackson — Jay Yates finished 70th (26:18.74) while Edgar Sanchez was 77th for the Chiefs in the Pisgah Invitational’s Large School (Class 4A-7A) Race.
