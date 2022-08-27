Scottsboro dominated time of possession in the fourth quarter en route to its fourth win in a row against archrival North Jackson Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium.
The Wildcats bled the clock for more than 10 minutes in the final quarter, keeping the North Jackson offense on the sidelines. A Keelan Alvarez touchdown with 1:42 left in the contest put the final nail in the coffin, leading Scottsboro to a 27-18 victory.
Scottsboro’s four-game win streak in The Battle of the Valley is its longest win streak in the rivalry. It has won seven of the last eight matchups against North Jackson, whose series lead has been cut to 21-14. The teams began playing in 1988 when Bridgeport and Stevenson high schools consolidated to form North Jackson. The Wildcats, who lost their first 15 games against the Chiefs in games played in Stevenson, have now won three of their last four trips up Highway 72.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell also became the first Scottsboro head coach to win his first two games against the Chiefs.
“Let’s keep it going,” said Bell after the game.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis was faced with a big decision late in the game. His defense had just stopped Alvarez short of a first down marker on fourth down deep in Chief territory. After three plays, North Jackson faced fourth and seven from its own 13-yard line. Hollis chose to punt. After a false start and a short punt, Scottsboro had the ball on the Chiefs’ 16-yard line. Six plays later, Alvarez stretched the ball over the goal line on fourth down to put the game out of reach.
“I thought about (going for) it for a second,” said Hollis. “But at the same time, I felt like we should trust our defense in that situation. Their kids played extremely hard, our kids played extremely hard, but it just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Both teams struggled to find offense early in the game. Davon Walker’s 5-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter was the only score of the quarter, giving Scottsboro (1-1) a 7-0 lead.
North Jackson (0-1) answered with a score on the first play of the second quarter. Quarterback Nick Jernigan found running back Diego Holt on a wheel route for a 20-yard touchdown. A bobbled snap on the point after left North Jackson trailing 7-6.
Alvarez scored a 35-yard touchdown run on the very next drive for Scottsboro, putting the Wildcats up 14-6. North Jackson answered again thanks to the duo of Jernigan and Holt, who found the end zone for a second time on a 15-yard screen pass from Jernigan. North Jackson’s two-point attempt to tie the game was unsuccessful and Scottsboro led 14-12 at the half.
North Jackson took its first lead when it took the opening drive of the second half to go in front 18-14 on Holt’s touchdown run with 8:30 left in the third quarter. But Scottsboro quarterback Jake Jones scored from 6yards out with 1:54 left in the third, giving the Wildcats a 20-18 lead. Scottsboro then sealed the win with Alvarez’s late fourth-quarter touchdown run and the third of Cole Ruacchle’s three PATs.
Bell was proud of the way the Scottsboro offense played in the second half.
“We really executed well offensively,” said Bell.
Alvarez led the Wildcat offense with 160 yards rushing on 28 carries and two touchdowns. Jones added 82 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. The North Jackson attack was led by Holt’s 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Jernigan was 12-of-19 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
