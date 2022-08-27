walker

Davon Walker (9) gets around North Jackson's Cadelle McDonald (13) for a Scottsboro touchdown during his team's 27-18 Battle of the Valley win.

 Sentinel Photo | Brad Nevels

Scottsboro dominated time of possession in the fourth quarter en route to its fourth win in a row against archrival North Jackson Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium. 

The Wildcats bled the clock for more than 10 minutes in the final quarter, keeping the North Jackson offense on the sidelines. A Keelan Alvarez touchdown with 1:42 left in the contest put the final nail in the coffin, leading Scottsboro to a 27-18 victory. 

