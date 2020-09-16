Three Pisgah fishing angler pairs opened their 2020-21 high school fishing season with Top-10 finishes.
The Eagles fished in the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s Fall Tournament on Lake Guntersville out of Browns Creek in Guntersville on Saturday.
Pisgah’s Dallon Phillips and Brantley Barrentine finished third in the ASABFA event with three-fish total weighing 7.85 pounds.
Only East Limestone’s Landon Story and Garrett Sharp (10.28 pounds) and Grissom’s Adlyn Middlebrooks and Kyle Johnson (9.66 pounds) finished ahead of Barrentine and Phillips.
Bode Smith and Parker Law followed in fifth-place with a weight of 5.48 pounds for Pisgah while Tykobi Hutchins and Haven Moore were eighth with a weight total of 3.95 pounds.
Smith and Law were the big fish award winners with a 3.41 pounder.
