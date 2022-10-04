The Pisgah varsity boys cross country team started the final stretch of the regular season with a strong performance.
Tristan Little and Mason Overdear ran top-five times and Pisgah had four runners finish in the Top-13 spots to help the Eagles post a third-place finish in the Lake Guntersville Cross Country Invitational’s Class 1A-4A Boys 5K Race at Huntsman Circle in Guntersville Saturday morning.
Pisgah closed with a team score of 62, bested only by champion Sand Rock, which had a winning low score of 39, and runner-up White Plains.
Little nabbed a second-place individual finish with a time of 18:02.22 while Overdear was fifth with a time of 18:11.74. Brodie Ferguson finished 12th (18:38.79), Emanuel Elizondo placed 13th (18:38.93) and Jake Smith was 36th (20:18.39) to round out Pisgah’s five scoring runners.
Also for the Eagles, Wilson Gann posted a 50th-place finish (21:12.70) while Tristan Hutson was 57th (21:49.24), Ethan Smith 63rd (22:10.19), Layne Howell 64th (22:14.76), Landyn Little 73rd (23:37.44), Tristan Cuzzort 88th (25:54.50) and Hunter Huxtable 98th (29:22.81).
Pisgah finished fourth in the Class 1A-4A Girls race with a team score of 93, bested only by champion White Plains (61), Jacksonville (70) and J.B. Pennington.
The Eagles’ five scoring runners were Kayana Stewart finishing 16th (23:28.27), Naeveh Evans 17th (23:39.48), Destiny Lewis 19th (23:42.29), Katie Edwards 20th (23:45.70) and Emma Sisk 31st (25:06.09). Also for Pisgah, Kenyde Givens finished 39th (25:41.31), Emilee Fetter was 51st (26.26.42), Laily Brown 62nd (27:41.66), Jacob Haynes 64th (28.06.42), Presley Myers 65th (28:09.79), Addyson Barnett 67th (28:24.43) and Kimberly Miller 74th (31:37.86).
In the 2-Mile Girls Race, Pisgah’s Kerby Brooks (15:40.45) and Aniyah Okafor (21:08.80) finished 11th and 53rd respectively.
Section — The Section girls and boys cross country teams both posted eighth-places during the Lake Guntersville Invitational’s Class 1A-4A Girls and 1A-4A Boys races.
The Section girls team posted a team score of 169 while the Section boys’ team score was 243.
Eighth-graders Taylor Bell (23:49.94) and Kaelyn Browning (224:14.45) paced Section’s girls, finishing 22nd and 24th respectively. JoAnna Newsom finished 41st (225:48.17) while Charlee Key was 43rd (226:15.85), Litzy Martinez 73rd (30:01.13) and Ellie Reed 77th (33:31.78).
Leo Chapparo led the Section boys with a 31st-place finish (20:03.66) while Cogan McCutchen was 68th (22:42.62), Giovanny Vega 75th (23:43.81), Piercen Saint 87th (25:39.23) and Brayden Bell 96th (27:39.80).
NSM — Paisley Pritchett finished 32nd (25:06.95) in the Lake Guntersville Invitational’s Class 1A-4A Girls 5K Race. Branson Bearden was 99th (29:31.87) in the 1A-4A Boys Race.
Woodville — Trent Hillis placed 65th (22:17.51) in the Lake Guntersville Invitational’s Class 1A-4A Boys Race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.