The North Sand Mountain football team had its home opener spoiled by a defending state champion Friday night.
The defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe Red Devils ran for 444 yards on 35 carries on the way to a 52-0 victory over NSM (1-2, 0-1) at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon. It was the Class 2A Region 7 opener for both teams.
The No. 4-ranked Red Devils bolted to a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter on touchdown runs of 5 yards and 19 yards from Blake Dobbins and Everett Deboard and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dobbins to Gus Fowler. Ryder Gibson’s 32-yard touchdown run, Logan Anderson’s 39-yard touchdown and Kason Sharp’s 58-yard touchdown run sent Fyffe (1-1, 1-0) to halftime with a 39-0 lead. Blake Dobbins’ 50-yard touchdown pass to Ryder Gibson and Maddox Doss’ 10-yard touchdown run capped the scoring for the Red Devils in the second half.
