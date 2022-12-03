Carey Ellison’s 688th career varsity coaching win was also his first.
The longtime Pisgah varsity girls basketball head coach collected his first win as a varsity boys head coach as Pisgah held off host North Jackson for a 56-48 win Tuesday night in Stevenson in Ellison’s debut with the PHS boys program
Ellison, who is in his 27th season as the Pisgah varsity girls head coach, has coached the PHS girls to 687 wins, eight state championships and 14 state finals appearances. But his first night pulling varsity double-duty was a new experience for the veteran coach.
“It was different,” said Ellison, who earlier Tuesday night got varsity win No. 687 in the Pisgah’s girls victory. “You’ve got to move on quickly and focus on the next game.”
Ellison’s debut has been delayed for a several weeks thanks to the success of the Pisgah football team this fall. The majority of Pisgah’s roster was fresh off the football field — the Eagles lost to Fyffe in the state semifinals just four days earlier — and two practices and a walk through later the Eagles opened their season.
“Proud of them. Coming off two days of practice, I don’t know them very well (as players), they’re not used to playing much, just hard to fit the pieces together. At times I felt like I had no answers, and that’s mostly because I don’t know the team very well and how they play together. We’ll hard to work hard to find out. Hopefully we can mature pretty quickly — we’re pretty young — and we’ll be all right, but it’s going to be a process. I’m encouraged by their overall attitude and effort, it’s just going to have to be one of those we have to work hard every night because it’s a learning experience for all of us right now.”
Pisgah (1-0) started fast, building a double-digit lead before having to hold off a late North Jackson surge.
“We moved well early and defensively were able to create some turnovers and create the pace we wanted. Then our legs got to us, and that’s when the bad habits happened,” Ellison said.
The Eagles took a 16-9 lead after one quarter before opening the second quarter on a 9-0 run — Pisgah got buckets from Brodie Overdear, Luke Gilbert and Mason Holcomb and a 3-pointer from Levi Arnold — to build a 25-9 advantage. The Eagles led 30-19 at halftime and 42-31 after three quarters before North Jackson (3-3) cut the deficit to four midway through the fourth period. Pisgah ultimately stretched its lead back to 51-43 on Arnold’s 3-pointer with 2:55 remaining, but Cadelle McDonald swished a trey and Jayden Eakin scored in transition to pull the Chiefs within three with 2:26 to play. But Pisgah hung on, getting buckets from Jakob Kirby and Gilbert to stymie the North Jackson comeback attempt.
“Give (our players) credit for making the comeback, but we’ve got to learn to play all four quarters,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “Give Pisgah the credit, they came in and took it to us. They were the more aggressive team. That’s what got us. We decided to be more aggressive part of the third quarter and there in the fourth quarter, but we just didn’t rebound when we needed to, had a turnover or two and missed a few shots when we needed them. We’ve got to get better at defensive rebounding (Pisgah had 18 offensive rebounds). I feel like that’s where we lost the game. They rebounded and we stood.”
Kirby totaled 12 points, two steals and two rebounds and Holcomb had 12 points and six rebounds for Pisgah while Arnold had 10 points, three rebounds and three steals. The Eagles also got eight points, four rebounds and two steals from Gilbert, six points, 14 rebounds and two steals from Overdear, five points from Caleb Jenkins, two points from Jett Jeffery, one point from Cape Duncan and three assists from Legion McCrary.
Eakin scored 18 points and McDonald netted 12 for North Jackson while Malachi Potter had nine, Nick Jernigan had six, CJ Gulley had two and Lane McCanless had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.