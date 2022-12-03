Carey Ellison

Pisgah gave Carey Ellison a winning debut as PHS varsity boys head coach in a 56-48 win over North Jackson.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Carey Ellison’s 688th career varsity coaching win was also his first.

The longtime Pisgah varsity girls basketball head coach collected his first win as a varsity boys head coach as Pisgah held off host North Jackson for a 56-48 win Tuesday night in Stevenson in Ellison’s debut with the PHS boys program

