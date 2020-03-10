The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team began area play with a heartbreaking loss.
Host Boaz scored a goal a few minutes into overtime to defeat the Wildcats 4-3 in the teams’ Class 4A-5A Area 12 opener Monday night at Corley Stadium in Boaz.
Scottsboro (3-6-1, 0-1) had rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit to force overtime.
“Tough way to start the area,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Laney. “But I’m proud of the way we fought back. We kind of showed toughness again. We got down 3-1 and came back with a vengeance.”
Mees de Jongh scored all three Scottsboro goals. Zach Taylor assisted on two of those goals while Jonah Gabriel assisted on the other.
Scottsboro missed a few scoring opportunities “in regulation in the last six to seven minutes,” Laney said. “In overtime, the Boaz kid just made a great shot (for the winning goal) from just on the edge of the box.”
Girls
Boaz 6, Scottsboro 1 — At Boaz, the Pirates got two early goals from Lily Alonzo and went on to defeat Scottsboro in the teams’ Class 4A-5A Area 12 opener Monday night.
Boaz led 3-0 at halftime and added another goal early in the second half to extend its advantage.
“We were kind of shell-shocked (by Boaz’s start),” Laney said. “They’ve got a great player, Lily, that we were prepared for and she still ran two goals in on us in the first 12 minutes. We had a chance to get it to 2-1 (late in the first half) and it would’ve been a different game. But they put one in and led 3-0 at the half. We actually had eight or nine shots (to start the second half), but then they scored about five seconds after they crossed midfield to make it 4-0.”
Nevada Champion scored a goal, her first of the season, for Scottsboro (1-8-1, 0-1).
