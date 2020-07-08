Kassidy Cunningham will forever hold a historic place in the Northeast Alabama Community College golf program.
Cunningham has signed to continue her collegiate golf career at Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, making her the first NACC golfer to sign to play at a four-year school since NACC started its golf program three years ago.
“Hopefully it’s the first of many that will come through and get to continue their education by getting to continue to play golf,” said NACC head golf coach Darrel Kirk. “Kassidy is a good student and a good golfer and just a good young lady. I’m really excited for her to get to continue playing while getting her education.”
Cunningham, a Scottsboro High School alum, signed with Blue Mountain during a signing ceremony at Goose Pond Colony’s Lake Course on June 18.
Blue Mountain College golf coach Kevin Barefield contacted Cunningham this spring after talking with Kirk, which led to Cunningham receiving an offer.
Blue Mountain College is an NAIA school that plays in the Southern States Athletic Conference.
“It’s a Christian college, which is good for me. I’m very involved in my church and I like to be in that atmosphere. I think it’ll make my faith deeper,” said Cunningham, who is a special education/elementary education major. “I know (golf) will be tougher and we’ll play harder courses, but I think it’ll help me improve.”
Cunningham’s NACC career was an abbreviated one as her sophomore season was cut short after one tournament because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Still, Cunningham was grateful for the opportunity to play college golf close to home.
“She represented us well and will continue to represent us well,” Kirk said. “She’s a hard worker and I’m sure she’ll do well at Blue Mountain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.