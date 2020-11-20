The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team took the suspense out early on of its first rivalry clash of the season with North Jackson.
The Wildcats raced out to a 16-0 lead and cruised to an 81-39 victory Thursday night at Scottsboro High School’s Hambrick Hall.
It was Scottsboro’s 23rd straight win over the Chiefs. The Wildcats improved to 22-1 vs. the Chiefs at Hambrick Hall and now lead the all-time series 56-11. North Jackson’s last win in the series came on Dec. 15, 2009.
Scottsboro’s five starters all made one basket before anyone else made two, signaling what was to come for a balanced scoring attack. All but two Wildcats scored points, with four players scoring in double figures. B.J. Harris scored a game-high 18 points while Parker Bell had 13, Blake Jones 12, Tyson Sexton 10, Jordan Davis eight, JaVaris Branford, Samuel Cobb and Cordell Worthy five each, Seth Whitmire four and Clay Giles two.
“They’re very unselfish and play for each other, play through each other,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell. “The play that epitomizes our team was the last play of the first quarter. We kicked it to Parker coming off a screen. He could’ve forced a (3-pointer), but he had the (presence of mind) to look opposite corner and he found (Cobb), and he hit a shot at the buzzer. Parker could’ve taken that shot and made it — I think he’s the best shooter on the team — but with that unselfish attitude our guys play with, good things are going to happen.”
Scottsboro (4-0) sparked by its full-court press that turned North Jackson turnovers into easy baskets, led 23-9 after one quarter and was in front 31-13 with under six minutes remaining in the second quarter before closing the first half on a 19-4 scoring run. The Wildcats led 77-31 after three quarters.
“This group, some hadn’t played in two years, and they weren’t ready for that kind of pressure. We didn’t get back on defense after the turnovers,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “We’ve just got to keep working to put it together.”
Cade Reed scored 11 points for North Jackson (0-1) while Brady Cunningham netted 10 and DeVontay Pickett added eight.
Junior Varsity Boys
Scottsboro 59, North Jackson 31 — At Scottsboro, Kyle Wright scored 39 points to lead the Wildcats past North Jackson on Thursday.
Scottsboro led 12-5, 21-18 and 38-29 at the quarter breaks before pulling away in the fourth.
Wright scored 26 of his 39 points in the second half. Trey Cooper added seven points for Scottsboro while Reece Kritner had five and Jaylon Trotman had four. For North Jackson, Malachi Potter and Jayden Eakin scored eight points each and Tyler Brown netted six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.