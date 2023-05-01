Matt Sanders knows that many times coaching resignations get labeled as “a family decision.”
Matt Sanders knows that many times coaching resignations get labeled as “a family decision.”
But in his case, that was the lone driving factor.
Sanders has resigned as the head football coach at Woodville High School after two seasons and has been hired as the new defensive coordinator at Locust Fork High School.
His new job is within the Blount County School System, the same one in which wife Brittany work. The couple lives with their five- and two-year-old boys in Susan Moore — 59 miles from Woodville — and being able to work closer to home will make family life easier for the Sanders family, he said.
“It was total family decision,” Sanders said. “It’s bittersweet. I’ve enjoyed being at Woodville. But this puts me in the same system with my wife, and now we’ve got the same holidays and days off. My boys are in t-ball, and now I can get to those games a lot easier. I told the guys me leaving was strictly about my family.”
Woodville principal Leyton Holman said Monday that assistant coach Jonathan Parsons has been named the Panthers’ interim coach. Holman said he hopes to have a new head coach in place before the start of summer workouts.
“We appreciate Coach Sanders and his leadership of our football program,” Holman said. “We understand his decision to be closer to home and wish him the best.”
Woodville went 3-17 in Sanders’ two seasons on the sideline. When Sanders took the job in May of 2021, the roster was down to just 13 players from grades 7-12. The Panthers went 0-10 that season but were able to complete it despite its low numbers, and Sanders worked that offseason on “recruiting the halls” and ultimately doubled the roster size for the 2022 season.
“That group (in 2021), I’ll never forget those guys,” Sanders said. “In today’s society it would’ve been easy for them to walk away, but they didn’t and they kept (the program) from going away. I’ll never forget what they did.”
The Panthers posted wins over Vina 58-26, Brindlee Mountain 56-6 and Whitesburg Christian (forfeit) last season.
“For me it was a great two years at Woodville,” Sanders said. “I’m really proud of what the guys accomplished. One thing I wanted to do was leave it better than when I found it. We may not have done that specially when it comes to wins and losses, but I certainly feel like we did with facility upgrades, the numbers (of players) and in-house stuff that needed taken care of. It’s bitter sweet, but I glad for my two years here. I wish those guys nothing but the best. I think they’re going to have really good season, contend for the playoffs. I told those guys to stick with it and keep working because I think they can do some big things.”
