A Scottsboro alum has collected a number of honors after helping the University of Montevallo baseball program put together a historic season.
Reed Latimer has been All-South Region First Team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for the second consecutive season.
The 2019 Scottsboro High School graduate was also chosen All-Gulf South Conference and CSC Academic All-District.
Latimer led Montevallo in hits, as the senior batted .358 (77-for-215) with 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 67 RBIs, 48 runs and 16 walks while helping the Falcons go 39-16 and reach the NCAA South Regional for the first time in 16 years. He finished his Montevallo career with a .334 batting average, totaling 188 hits — 28 home runs, 42 doubles and two triples — along with 156 RBIs, 101 runs, 37 walks, a .387 career on-base percentage and a .950 career fielding percentage.
Wright selected to Liberty Hall of Fame — Former Scottsboro High School football player Rupert Wright has been selected for induction into the Liberty University Athletics Hall of Fame.
Wright played football at Scottsboro in the mid-1970s before playing at Liberty from 1977-80. He was one of the school’s first two Churchmen’s First-Team All-American selections in 1978.
Wright was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.
Matthews to play at Miles — Former Scottsboro baseball standout Camden Matthews will continue his college baseball career at Miles College in Birmingham.
Matthews, a 2021 Scottsboro High School graduate, played the past two seasons at Marion Military Institute in Marion.
Despite missing 20 games due to injury, Matthews still batted .303 over 33 games. He was 23-for-76 with eight doubles, four home runs, 22 RBIs, 11 runs scored and eight walks.
As a freshman in 2022, Matthews batted .347 with a .447 on-base percentage in 32 games. He was 25-for-72 with six doubles, 11 RBIs, 12 runs and 11 walks.
NACC’s Ingram competes in NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Tournament — Northeast Alabama Community College freshman golfer Lane Ingram shot a 15-over par 303 to post a tie for 72nd-place in the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Golf Tournament in Newton, Kansas.
Ingram opened the tournament with a 5-over par 77 before shooting back-to-back rounds of 2-over par 74. He closed the tournament with a 6-over par 78.
Ingram, a 2022 Valley Head High School graduate, was the first golfer in the six-year history of NACC’s golf program to qualify for the national tournament.
