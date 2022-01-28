The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball program had to work for it, but its winning streak against its archrival will continue on into next season.
The Wildcats rallied from a halftime deficit with a high-scoring second half to defeat visiting North Jackson 80-56 on “Senior Night” Thursday at Scottsboro High School’s Hambrick Hall.
It was Scottsboro’s 26 straight win against the Chiefs. The Wildcats also improved to 11-0 at home this season and extended their home winning streak to 26.
After struggling offensively in the opening half and posting just 23 points over the first two quarters, Scottsboro scored 57 second-half points making 10 3-pointers over the final two quarters.
Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell hopes the second-half shooting barrage was the end of the Wildcats’ recent shooting struggles that plagued it in a surprise loss at Columbia on Monday and in the first-half of Thursday’s outing.
“I look at the scoreboard and I really don’t know how we scored 80 points, cause we had like 20 at halftime,” Bell said. “We just struggled tonight (in the first half) and the other night (vs. Columbia) to put the ball in the hole. Hopefully that got corrected sometime after halftime.
Subconsciously or whatever, they’ve let doubt creep in, they’re hesitating when they’re shooting. We told them at halftime ‘if you’ve got an open shot, take it.’”
Blake Jones led the second-half shooting surge for Scottsboro (22-5), hitting five second-half treys — the senior had six for the game — while scoring 24 of his game-high 29 points after halftime. The Wildcats also got 13 points from Jameson Gray, 11 from Tyson Sexton, eight from Parker Bell, seven from Seth Whitmire and four from Cordell Worthy.
Zeke Ballard and Brady Cunningham scored 13 points each for North Jackson (11-9) while Malachi Potter had eight, Preston Miller had seven, Cadelle McDonald had six and Devontay Pickett had five.
“I thought we battled pretty good for three quarters,” said North Jackson coach Tony Brown. “I think we got gassed. We struggled shooting in the second half. We did well in the first half, getting fast-break points. (Missed) free throws killed us. But I’m very proud of the way we battled. Looking at the score, it doesn’t really tell the whole story of the game. It was a lot better than it was the first time at North Jackson (an 85-51 loss). We showed some grit.”
North Jackson scored the game’s first nine points and led 16-5 after one quarter. Scottsboro tied the game at 23-all on Gray’s dunk off a lob pass from Trey Cooper, but two Miller free throws and Potter’s 3-pointer gave North Jackson a 28-23 halftime lead.
But Scottsboro opened the third quarter with 10-0 run to grab the lead for the first time, and two straight Jones’ treys gave Scottsboro a 51-40 lead entering the final period. Jones then made two more treys in the opening moments of the fourth to help the Wildcats pull away.
The game then had a storybook finish for Scottsboro, as the team’s manager, William Morr, got some game action. With two minutes remaining, the senior swished a 3-pointer for the right corner to elicit huge cheers from the Scottsboro faithful.
“It was something we’d thought about and talked about even since last year. Wanted it to be a surprise. We let (Morr) know about it about two days ago. I think it was (a surprise),” Jason Bell said. “We couldn’t have scripted it any better. That’s just an awesome moment that neither he nor anybody in this gym on Scottsboro’s side will ever forget.”
Morr was mobbed by his teammates on the court when the game ended.
“It feels really great,” Morr said. “Having everyone cheering for me, it’s a special feeling. It’s just amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.